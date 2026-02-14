'Scourge Of Loneliness': Elderly Citizens Need Much More Than A House And Money
The death of an elderly woman in Haridwar has brought to fore the issue of loneliness among senior citizens who stay away from children.
Dehradun: The recovery of decomposed body of a 65-year-old woman from her house in the holy town of Haridwar has once again brought to fore the pertinent issue of loneliness among the elderly whose children stay away from them in pursuit of wealth and prosperity.
Police said the woman had died 15 days back. During preliminary inquiry, it was found that one of her sons works at the Bank of India in Faridabad, while the other had taken voluntary retirement (VRS) from the Intelligence Bureau. Both of them live with their respective families in Faridabad and Delhi. The family's ancestral house is located in Jwalapur and the woman reportedly lived alone.
Her sons reportedly spoke to her daily over the phone. However, she had not been answering calls for several days. It was then that one her sons travelled from Noida to Haridwar.
When he knocked on the door, there was no response. With the help of neighbours, the door was broken open, and the elderly woman’s decomposed body was found inside.
A similar incident was reported from Dehradun where the bodies of an elderly couple was found in their house in 2022. The couple, living in a posh area of Dehradun, was not seen for several days. Milk and newspapers kept piling up at the door. Neighbors tried calling them several times, but the phone was not answered. When the door was broken down, both the husband and wife were found dead.
Preliminary investigation revealed that while the man had been ill for a long time, his wife had been caring for him. It was suspected that she died due to lack of timely medical attention after a sudden deterioration in her health. Her children lived abroad and sent monthly financial support. However, on the day when the distance between life and death was reduced to a few minutes, no one was present in the house.
The police confirmed the death as due to natural causes based on a postmortem. This case was not merely a medical emergency, but a testament to how dangerous emergencies can be for lonely elderly people.
In 2021, the death of an elderly woman in Haldwani, known as the gateway to Kumaon, raised similar questions. Her son worked in a metropolitan city and visited home only once or twice a year. The woman lived alone at home and had limited contact with neighbors. When she was not seen for nearly a week, the neghbours became suspicious. The police were informed. The door was broken open and the woman's body was found inside.
Doctors initially believed the death was due to cardiac arrest. The most tragic finding in the incident was that the woman used to sit at the doorstep every evening, inquiring about people's well-being. However, in her final days, she didn't ask for help, or perhaps wasn't in a position to.
In the spiritual city of Rishikesh, the death of an elderly man made headlines. The 72-year-old man had been living alone for a long time. His son had settled abroad, and they communicated frequently by phone. When the elderly man, who lived in Tapovan wasn't seen outside for several days, people feared something untoward had happened. When the police arrived, the man's body was found inside the house. The postmortem report attributed the death to illness and old age.
The deceased's neighbors said he often expressed pride in his son's success, saying that he was doing great things abroad.
In all the cases reported so far from Uttarakhand, the children were financially supporting their parents. Money was deposited into the deceased's bank accounts. They had access to a home and facilities including medicines. "But life isn't just about amenities. The most important need for the elderly is communication, presence, and emotional security. Silence in the house all day and no one to inquire about their well-being can slowly lead to a breakdown. Loneliness is also a disease that weakens the body from within," said Vinita Gauniyal, President, Nayi Udaan Bharat Foundation
Uttarakhand Police conducts senior citizen registration campaigns in Dehradun and other districts to address such issues. Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh, who at the time of filing of this report, was serving as Dehradun SSP and was transferred late on Friday, said, data on elderly people living alone in Dehradun has been compiled by the police. "Beat constables have been assigned the responsibility of visiting their homes periodically to inquire about their well-being. Helpline numbers for senior citizens have been issued at several police stations. The 112 emergency service has been activated to provide immediate assistance in case of any emergency," he said.
Singh said in some areas, WhatsApp groups have been created to connect police with the elderly. However, the police cannot reach out to all the elderly on a daily basis. The role of family is equally important to ensure the well-being of the elderly," he said.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's Additional Secretary, Banshidhar Tiwari said while the government and administration try their best, they cannot fulfill the needs of a family and bring a sense of belonging to relationships.
"Under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, parents can demand maintenance from their children. But the question is- can the law bring a sense of belonging to relationships? Will a court order allow a son to sit with his mother and talk for a few minutes? Schemes are important, but social sensitivity is equally crucial to bridge emotional gap. Therefore, the government and police are doing everything they can, but only our own people can maintain relationships," Tiwari said.
In the last 25 years, Uttarakhand has witnessed large-scale migration due to lack of jobs and search for better opportunities. This flow from the mountains to the plains and then to the metropolises continues even as joint families have been replaced by nuclear ones. Where grandparents, parents, and children once lived together in one house, the elderly now stay alone. Smiles are seen on video calls, but there is no one to hold the elderly's hands during illness.
