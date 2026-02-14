ETV Bharat / state

'Scourge Of Loneliness': Elderly Citizens Need Much More Than A House And Money

Dehradun: The recovery of decomposed body of a 65-year-old woman from her house in the holy town of Haridwar has once again brought to fore the pertinent issue of loneliness among the elderly whose children stay away from them in pursuit of wealth and prosperity.

Police said the woman had died 15 days back. During preliminary inquiry, it was found that one of her sons works at the Bank of India in Faridabad, while the other had taken voluntary retirement (VRS) from the Intelligence Bureau. Both of them live with their respective families in Faridabad and Delhi. The family's ancestral house is located in Jwalapur and the woman reportedly lived alone.

Her sons reportedly spoke to her daily over the phone. However, she had not been answering calls for several days. It was then that one her sons travelled from Noida to Haridwar.

When he knocked on the door, there was no response. With the help of neighbours, the door was broken open, and the elderly woman’s decomposed body was found inside.

A similar incident was reported from Dehradun where the bodies of an elderly couple was found in their house in 2022. The couple, living in a posh area of ​​Dehradun, was not seen for several days. Milk and newspapers kept piling up at the door. Neighbors tried calling them several times, but the phone was not answered. When the door was broken down, both the husband and wife were found dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that while the man had been ill for a long time, his wife had been caring for him. It was suspected that she died due to lack of timely medical attention after a sudden deterioration in her health. Her children lived abroad and sent monthly financial support. However, on the day when the distance between life and death was reduced to a few minutes, no one was present in the house.

The police confirmed the death as due to natural causes based on a postmortem. This case was not merely a medical emergency, but a testament to how dangerous emergencies can be for lonely elderly people.

In 2021, the death of an elderly woman in Haldwani, known as the gateway to Kumaon, raised similar questions. Her son worked in a metropolitan city and visited home only once or twice a year. The woman lived alone at home and had limited contact with neighbors. When she was not seen for nearly a week, the neghbours became suspicious. The police were informed. The door was broken open and the woman's body was found inside.

Doctors initially believed the death was due to cardiac arrest. The most tragic finding in the incident was that the woman used to sit at the doorstep every evening, inquiring about people's well-being. However, in her final days, she didn't ask for help, or perhaps wasn't in a position to.