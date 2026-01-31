ETV Bharat / state

Children Among Six Injured As Suspicious Item Explodes In Bidar

Bidar: Six people, including school children, were seriously injured when some suspicious material allegedly exploded in Molakera village of Humanabad taluk of Karnataka's Bidar on Saturday morning, police said. Two adults have sustained severe injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.

The incident took place while they were walking on the road leading to the Molagi Marayya temple, creating panic among the villagers. Upon receiving information, personnel from the Humanabad police station reached the spot for an inspection. A scenes of crime officer (SOCO) team collected samples of the explosives from the spot. District superintendent of police Pradeep Gunti was also present. The nature of the material that exploded and other details are currently being verified and are part of the investigation.

"Six people have suffered injuries due to an explosion. Out of them, four are children. They are stated to be in stable condition. The two adults have sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment," SP Pradeep Gunti told a news agency.