Children Among Six Injured As Suspicious Item Explodes In Bidar
Minister Eshwar B Khandre instructed the district administration to provide immediate treatment to the injured and bear the medical expenses. A probe has been ordered.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Bidar: Six people, including school children, were seriously injured when some suspicious material allegedly exploded in Molakera village of Humanabad taluk of Karnataka's Bidar on Saturday morning, police said. Two adults have sustained severe injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.
The incident took place while they were walking on the road leading to the Molagi Marayya temple, creating panic among the villagers. Upon receiving information, personnel from the Humanabad police station reached the spot for an inspection. A scenes of crime officer (SOCO) team collected samples of the explosives from the spot. District superintendent of police Pradeep Gunti was also present. The nature of the material that exploded and other details are currently being verified and are part of the investigation.
"Six people have suffered injuries due to an explosion. Out of them, four are children. They are stated to be in stable condition. The two adults have sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment," SP Pradeep Gunti told a news agency.
Minister Eshwar B Khandre, who is also the district in-charge, expressed shock over the serious injuries sustained by children in the explosion and ordered an investigation. "The incident in which a suspicious object exploded on the Molagi Maraya Devasthana Road in Molakera village of Humanaabad taluk in Bidar district, causing serious injuries to 6 people, including children on their way to school, has deeply shocked me," he wrote on X.
ಬೀದರ್ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆ ಹುಮನಾಬಾದ್ ತಾಲೂಕಿನ ಮೊಳಕೇರಾ ಗ್ರಾಮದ ಮೋಳಗಿ ಮಾರಯ್ಯ ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನ ರಸ್ತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅನುಮಾನಾಸ್ಪದ ವಸ್ತು ಸ್ಫೋಟಗೊಂಡು, ಶಾಲೆಗೆ ತೆರಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಮಕ್ಕಳೂ ಸೇರಿ 6 ಜನರಿಗೆ ಗಂಭೀರ ಗಾಯಗಳಾಗಿರುವ ಘಟನೆ ನನಗೆ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಆಘಾತ ಉಂಟುಮಾಡಿದೆ.— Eshwar Khandre (@eshwar_khandre) January 31, 2026
ಗಾಯಾಳುಗಳಿಗೆ ತಕ್ಷಣ ಸೂಕ್ತ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ನೀಡುವಂತೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸಾ ವೆಚ್ಚವನ್ನು…
"I have instructed that the injured be provided immediate appropriate treatment and that the district administration bear the medical expenses. I have dispatched the District Police Senior Officer and explosives experts to the scene, and ordered them to collect samples from the explosion site and conduct a comprehensive investigation. What caused the explosion? What object was used? How did it get there? For what purpose was it intended to be used? A complete investigation will be conducted into all these matters, and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible," he added.
