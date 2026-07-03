ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Daycare Horror: Two Nannies Arrested, NHRC Seeks Report From State Govt

The police found that a former employee recorded the abuse on her mobile phone and released the videos later ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police on Friday arrested two woman staff members of a baby care facility in the Brookfield locality for the alleged abuse of toddlers. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Karnataka government on the issue.

Police sources said Manjula and Vijayalakshmi were arrested after an FIR was registered following the videos of the alleged abuse going viral.

The investigating officer said they were identified during the video verification process, leading to their arrest.

They were produced in court, where they were remanded to 14 days' judicial custody.

A complaint, including video evidence, was filed with the police through the child helpline officials, alleging that the caretakers behaved irresponsibly toward the children when they cried or made noise.

The complaint mentioned that the children were assaulted, frightened, thrown into a washing machine, and had water poured on them.