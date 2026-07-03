Bengaluru Daycare Horror: Two Nannies Arrested, NHRC Seeks Report From State Govt
According to police, the purported videos showed caregivers threatening toddlers, aged between two and three years old, when they cried or caused disturbance.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police on Friday arrested two woman staff members of a baby care facility in the Brookfield locality for the alleged abuse of toddlers. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Karnataka government on the issue.
Police sources said Manjula and Vijayalakshmi were arrested after an FIR was registered following the videos of the alleged abuse going viral.
The investigating officer said they were identified during the video verification process, leading to their arrest.
They were produced in court, where they were remanded to 14 days' judicial custody.
A complaint, including video evidence, was filed with the police through the child helpline officials, alleging that the caretakers behaved irresponsibly toward the children when they cried or made noise.
The complaint mentioned that the children were assaulted, frightened, thrown into a washing machine, and had water poured on them.
The police had registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act against five persons, including caretakers Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu and Bindu and started an investigation.
After the interrogation, police released Bhavani, Bindu and Sindhu because their role in the abuse was unclear.
During the investigation, police found that a former employee named Sujatha recorded the child abuse on her mobile phone and released it after she was removed from the job a few days ago.
The video emerged after she resigned. The police are currently investigating the video's authenticity and motive. "Full details are expected after the investigation concludes," a police officer said.
NHRC seeks report
The National Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu complaint regarding the incident of children being abused by caretakers in a kindergarten in Bengaluru.
It has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP of Karnataka in this regard. It has also asked them to submit a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.
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