ETV Bharat / state

Most Minors Ran Away From Home In Kota District Due To Love Affairs: Childline

Kota: Data shared by the Kota unit of Childline India — the nodal NGO under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development for rescued children — shows this unit alone has rescued and sheltered 193 children who had run away from their homes in Kota district of Rajasthan in 2025.

While Childline rescues a large number of children, most are not provided with shelter. The interesting thing about the data is that a majority of these cases involved children running away due to love affairs. The Childline team includes counselors Mahima Panchal, supervisor Shruti Sharma, Jaiveer Khatana, Umesh Gautam, Amit Kushwaha, Bunty Suman, and Ritesh Mahawar. They all provide counseling after the rescue.

Ramraj Meena, Assistant Director of the Child Empowerment Department, said approximately 30 per cent of boys and 35 per cent of girls who ran away from home, did so because of love affairs. These children often connect through social media during the day, or are residents of the same village or town at the time of running away. Other reasons for running away included being scolded by parents, going out with friends, and contact made through social media platforms.

Meena said the highest number of rescues occur on the Delhi-Mumbai railway line, when they are caught travelling without tickets. Children rescued here are brought in by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) or the Government Railway Police (GRP). Children are also rescued from various other locations in the Kota district.

Most of the children caught travelling without tickets on trains are handed over to the RPF, which provides them with shelter and informs Childline, at which, Childline's flying squad reach the spot, rescue the children, and place them under the care of the Child Welfare Committee. Some children, who are mostly found at stations and handed over to the authorities, are brought in by the GRP. Most children who are trafficked for labour are rescued from trains going towards Gujarat. They are usually from Bihar.

According to Naresh Meena, District Coordinator of the Child Empowerment Department, 44 children were rescued in one operation in April 2025. All of them were residents of Baran district in Rajasthan, and were brought to Kota district to serve food at a mass wedding. After the incident was reported to the Child Empowerment Department and Childline, the children were rescued with the help of police, who later registered a case of child labour in the matter.

Child Protection Officer Dinesh Sharma said most cases originate through mobile phones and social media, where individuals create different IDs to make contact, and make plans to run away. Often, they leave home without money.

Case 1: Eloped Due To Love Affair

Two minors, a boy and a girl, who had left Delhi for Mumbai, were rescued in December 2025. It turned out to be a case of a love affair. The boy and girl knew each other beforehand when they ran away from their homes. The Child Welfare Committee summoned their parents and handed them over. The girl's missing person report had been filed in Delhi. So, the Child Welfare Committee handed them over to Delhi Police. During counseling, the girl gave a different name and religion.