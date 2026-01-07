Most Minors Ran Away From Home In Kota District Due To Love Affairs: Childline
In some cases family scolding or pressure pushed them to leave. Others were migrating to other states as child labour, according to the NGO.
Kota: Data shared by the Kota unit of Childline India — the nodal NGO under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development for rescued children — shows this unit alone has rescued and sheltered 193 children who had run away from their homes in Kota district of Rajasthan in 2025.
While Childline rescues a large number of children, most are not provided with shelter. The interesting thing about the data is that a majority of these cases involved children running away due to love affairs. The Childline team includes counselors Mahima Panchal, supervisor Shruti Sharma, Jaiveer Khatana, Umesh Gautam, Amit Kushwaha, Bunty Suman, and Ritesh Mahawar. They all provide counseling after the rescue.
Ramraj Meena, Assistant Director of the Child Empowerment Department, said approximately 30 per cent of boys and 35 per cent of girls who ran away from home, did so because of love affairs. These children often connect through social media during the day, or are residents of the same village or town at the time of running away. Other reasons for running away included being scolded by parents, going out with friends, and contact made through social media platforms.
Meena said the highest number of rescues occur on the Delhi-Mumbai railway line, when they are caught travelling without tickets. Children rescued here are brought in by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) or the Government Railway Police (GRP). Children are also rescued from various other locations in the Kota district.
Most of the children caught travelling without tickets on trains are handed over to the RPF, which provides them with shelter and informs Childline, at which, Childline's flying squad reach the spot, rescue the children, and place them under the care of the Child Welfare Committee. Some children, who are mostly found at stations and handed over to the authorities, are brought in by the GRP. Most children who are trafficked for labour are rescued from trains going towards Gujarat. They are usually from Bihar.
According to Naresh Meena, District Coordinator of the Child Empowerment Department, 44 children were rescued in one operation in April 2025. All of them were residents of Baran district in Rajasthan, and were brought to Kota district to serve food at a mass wedding. After the incident was reported to the Child Empowerment Department and Childline, the children were rescued with the help of police, who later registered a case of child labour in the matter.
Child Protection Officer Dinesh Sharma said most cases originate through mobile phones and social media, where individuals create different IDs to make contact, and make plans to run away. Often, they leave home without money.
Case 1: Eloped Due To Love Affair
Two minors, a boy and a girl, who had left Delhi for Mumbai, were rescued in December 2025. It turned out to be a case of a love affair. The boy and girl knew each other beforehand when they ran away from their homes. The Child Welfare Committee summoned their parents and handed them over. The girl's missing person report had been filed in Delhi. So, the Child Welfare Committee handed them over to Delhi Police. During counseling, the girl gave a different name and religion.
Case 2: Wandering On Trains, Caught In Kota
Also in December 2025, a girl from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who was abducted by a young man, was stopped by the RPF (Railway Protection Force) in Kota, before she was rescued by Childline Kota. The youth had initially left her with an acquaintance in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to avoid suspicion, but after a few days, they set out traveling. They went to Jaipur and then to Kota. The girl was later handed over to her family. Once again, it turned out to be a love affair.
Case 3: Woman Lured Girl On Pretext Of Meeting Friend
This case came to light in the last week of December. A minor girl from Vapi, Gujarat, was friends with another girl. The other girl's mother first took her to her home in Vapi. Later, she took her to Surat, claiming she would introduce her to her friend, but then, she boarded a train heading for Delhi with a third person. The girl got off the train in Kota on the pretext of getting water, reached out to the GRP, and was rescued. However, the abductors escaped. The girl was handed over to her family.
Case 4: Left Home On Pretext Of Friend's Birthday
Also in December, a girl from a village in Kota district left home claiming it was her friend's birthday. The RPF apprehended them at the railway station, where she was found sitting with a boy. The RPF apprehended them and handed them over to the GRP. It turned out that they were waiting for a train for either Mumbai or Delhi. The girl was later handed over to her family.
Case 5: Drug Addiction, Mother Arranges Shelter
In Kota district, a minor girl, who was suffering from drug addiction, was placed in a shelter by her own mother, who had called in Childline for help. The mother had suspected her of smoking, and drinking alcohol, when she caught her in the act, in the company of some boys.
