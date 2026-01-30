Child With Auditory Disorder Undergoes Surgery Through AIM Technology At Rajasthan Hospital For First Time
RUHS ENT Department conducted a national-level advanced training programme on Cochlear Implant Surgery where six cochlear implant surgeries were performed.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Jaipur: A child suffering from Auditory Neuropathy Spectrum Disorder (ANSD) underwent surgery through the Active Insertion Monitoring (AIM) technology at the ENT Department of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS).
Head of the ENT Department, Dr Mohnish Grover, said this is the first surgery performed by AIM technique in an ANSD patient in not only India but the world.
"With the help of AIM technology, insertion of electrodes was possible at a very slow, controlled and gentle pace, causing minimal trauma to the inner ear. Electrode insertion is completed in 30–60 seconds in typical cochlear implant surgery, while the AIM-guided technique took approximately 410 seconds to ensure maximum protection of the cochlear structures. Neural responses from the cochlea during this surgery were also very strong, with 100–170 dB range recorded, whereas normally these responses are only obtained at 30–60 dB range. This clearly demonstrates the superiority of this technology and the potential for better hearing outcomes," he said.
According to doctors, AIM is an advanced medical technique, mainly used during cochlear implant surgery, so that the patient's inner ear (Cochlea) can be accurately monitored during and after surgery. This system measures the response of the inner ear and auditory nerve using Electrocochleography (ECochG) while inserting electrodes during surgery. It allows the surgeon to know immediately whether the electrode is going correctly or if the inner parts of the ear are not being hurt.
This was among six cochlear implant surgeries that were performed during a national level advanced training programme on Cochlear Implant Surgery at RUHS. The others included bilateral simultaneous cochlear implantation of a patient in both ears, complex surgery of a patient with a malformed cochlea and other special case surgeries. All the surgeries were done completely free of cost under the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya (MAA) scheme.
Dr Grover said doctors from different states participated in this programme. Its main objective was to expand cochlear implant services in these states and provide modern and effective treatment to deaf children and adults.
In this training programme, the surgery team included Dr Mohnish Grover, Dr Sunil Samdhani, Dr Raghav Mehta, Dr Shashank Nath Singh, Dr Ashima Saxena, Dr Ambika, Dr Mahendra, Dr Suman, Dr Mahima and Dr Rita.
RUHS Principal Dr Vinod Joshi said currently the waiting list for ENT surgery in RUHS has reached upto April 2026. In view of this, the operation theatres in the ENT department have been increased from four to six to accommodate more number of surgeries, ensuring patients receive timely treatment.
