ETV Bharat / state

Child With Auditory Disorder Undergoes Surgery Through AIM Technology At Rajasthan Hospital For First Time

Jaipur: A child suffering from Auditory Neuropathy Spectrum Disorder (ANSD) underwent surgery through the Active Insertion Monitoring (AIM) technology at the ENT Department of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS).

Head of the ENT Department, Dr Mohnish Grover, said this is the first surgery performed by AIM technique in an ANSD patient in not only India but the world.

"With the help of AIM technology, insertion of electrodes was possible at a very slow, controlled and gentle pace, causing minimal trauma to the inner ear. Electrode insertion is completed in 30–60 seconds in typical cochlear implant surgery, while the AIM-guided technique took approximately 410 seconds to ensure maximum protection of the cochlear structures. Neural responses from the cochlea during this surgery were also very strong, with 100–170 dB range recorded, whereas normally these responses are only obtained at 30–60 dB range. This clearly demonstrates the superiority of this technology and the potential for better hearing outcomes," he said.

According to doctors, AIM is an advanced medical technique, mainly used during cochlear implant surgery, so that the patient's inner ear (Cochlea) can be accurately monitored during and after surgery. This system measures the response of the inner ear and auditory nerve using Electrocochleography (ECochG) while inserting electrodes during surgery. It allows the surgeon to know immediately whether the electrode is going correctly or if the inner parts of the ear are not being hurt.