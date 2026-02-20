ETV Bharat / state

JE, His Wife Sentenced To Death For Sexually Abusing Kids, Making Videos In UP's Banda

Banda: A special POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, sentenced a suspended Junior Engineer (JE) and his wife to death for sexually abusing, filming, and selling videos of dozens of children on the dark web.

Government advocate Saurabh Kumar Singh said Ram Bhavan and his wife Durgavati, accused in the child pornography case, were sentenced to death. He said an FIR was registered by the CBI in Delhi on October 31, 2020 against the couple.

The FIR stated that Bhavan and Durgavati, while residing in a rented room in Chitrakoot made videos of sexual exploitation of around 34 children, aged between three and 18 which they sent to clients based in 47 countries. A CBI probe into the case revealed that the couple had made a staggering 2 lakh such videos.