JE, His Wife Sentenced To Death For Sexually Abusing Kids, Making Videos In UP's Banda
The couple had made 2 lakh videos of child abuse and sent them to clients in 47 countries.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Banda: A special POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, sentenced a suspended Junior Engineer (JE) and his wife to death for sexually abusing, filming, and selling videos of dozens of children on the dark web.
Government advocate Saurabh Kumar Singh said Ram Bhavan and his wife Durgavati, accused in the child pornography case, were sentenced to death. He said an FIR was registered by the CBI in Delhi on October 31, 2020 against the couple.
The FIR stated that Bhavan and Durgavati, while residing in a rented room in Chitrakoot made videos of sexual exploitation of around 34 children, aged between three and 18 which they sent to clients based in 47 countries. A CBI probe into the case revealed that the couple had made a staggering 2 lakh such videos.
Singh said Ram Bhavan had been abusing minors and filming the acts for 10 years. The prosecution in the case was led by Special Prosecutor Dhara Singh on behalf of the CBI. He stated that a fine of Rs 10 lakh each was imposed on the couple and the amount will be distributed among the victims. The special prosecutor said, over Rs 8 lakh in cash, recovered from Bhavan's house, will also be distributed among the children abused by the couple.
Apart from the videos made by the couple, statements of 34 children were recorded during the trial. CBI investigation revealed that the couple, originally from Naraini area of Banda, had rented a house in Chitrakoot and they had uploaded the videos to pornographic sites via the dark web.
Also Read
Odisha Youth Arrested For Circulating Child Sexual Abuse Material, Cyber Police Say