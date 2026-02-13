ETV Bharat / state

6-Year-Old Killed As Car Hits Auto, Pedestrians In Lucknow; Accused Held

Lucknow: A six-year-old boy was killed, and four people were injured after a 21-year-old student returning from a farewell party rammed his car into an autorickshaw and pedestrians in the Banthra area here, police said on Friday.

According to preliminary inquiry, the speeding Swift car hit an autorickshaw before ploughing into people walking along the roadside near a Hanuman temple at around 6 pm on Thursday.

The injured were identified as Armaan, 12, Awadh Bihari, 42, Sadhana Verma, 35, Meena Devi, 60, and six-year-old Dikshant Patel. All were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Patel, who sustained critical injuries, was referred to another medical facility where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said.