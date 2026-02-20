Child Kidnapping Rumours Trigger Mob Violence In Palamu Range; Police On High Alert
A young man was brutally beaten by villagers in Seregada village in Latehar after being suspected of being a "child lifter."

Palamu: Police have issued a high alert in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar districts of Jharkhand after rumours of child kidnapping led to assault in some villages. Authorities have urged people not to believe or spread unverified information and to inform the police instead of taking the law into their own hands
On February 16, a young man was brutally beaten by villagers in Seregada village under Balumath police station limits in Latehar after being suspected of being a "child lifter." Police personnel who rushed to the spot managed to rescue him and prevented further escalation.
The Palamu police have prepared and distributed awareness posters among villagers to counter misinformation. Officials say most of the rumours are being spread through social media platforms and messaging apps.
Police have also released contact numbers of local station house officers in the three districts and urged citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Palamu, Kishore Kaushal, said all police stations have been directed to remain vigilant and conduct awareness campaigns.
"If people have doubts about any individual, they should inform the police rather than resorting to violence. In many cases, after investigation, the truth turns out to be entirely different. We will take strict action against those who spread rumours or engage in violence," he said.
In 2012–13, over 30 incidents of violence were recorded across the three districts. Several villagers were assaulted during that period. However, this time, police are on high alert and have been sensitising rural communities.
Police have warned the villagers about forming a mob and attacking someone on suspicion as a punishable offence. According to police data, over 30 people have been assaulted across Jharkhand in the past 20 days due to similar rumours, and over 20 individuals have sustained injuries.
Border sensitivity raises concern
The Palamu range shares borders with Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. Much of the boundary consists of rural terrain, and linguistic variations across regions sometimes add to misunderstandings.
Keeping this in mind, police have prepared a special plan for border villages and intensified outreach programmes to spread awareness and prevent mob violence. Officials also pointed out the 2015-16 mob lynching incident that had occurred in Palamu. Thus, police have reiterated their appeal for calm and urged residents not to believe or circulate unverified messages.
