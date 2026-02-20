ETV Bharat / state

Child Kidnapping Rumours Trigger Mob Violence In Palamu Range; Police On High Alert

Palamu: Police have issued a high alert in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar districts of Jharkhand after rumours of child kidnapping led to assault in some villages. Authorities have urged people not to believe or spread unverified information and to inform the police instead of taking the law into their own hands

On February 16, a young man was brutally beaten by villagers in Seregada village under Balumath police station limits in Latehar after being suspected of being a "child lifter." Police personnel who rushed to the spot managed to rescue him and prevented further escalation.

The Palamu police have prepared and distributed awareness posters among villagers to counter misinformation. Officials say most of the rumours are being spread through social media platforms and messaging apps.

Police have also released contact numbers of local station house officers in the three districts and urged citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Palamu, Kishore Kaushal, said all police stations have been directed to remain vigilant and conduct awareness campaigns.

"If people have doubts about any individual, they should inform the police rather than resorting to violence. In many cases, after investigation, the truth turns out to be entirely different. We will take strict action against those who spread rumours or engage in violence," he said.