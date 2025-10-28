ETV Bharat / state

Child Found Locked In Classroom After School In Roorkee

Roorkee: In an alleged instance of gross negligence by teachers and staff of a school in Roorkee in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, a child was left locked inside the class after the school was over. The teachers and the staff had left the premises, and it was only when the merchants of the shops close by heard the wails of the child that help reached him.

The merchants are learnt to have informed the local Police that broke the lock and rescued the child. The child was terrified and frightened. The instance pertains to Government Primary School No. 12 located in Amber Talab neighbourhood under the jurisdiction of Roorkee Ganga Canal Police Station.

It is learnt that on Monday, a child had fallen asleep in the classroom during school hours. This was not noticed by the teacher. After the school was over, the class was locked, and the staff went home, leaving the child sleeping inside the room. The child reportedly kept sleeping for a couple of hours. On waking up, he realised that he was all alone in the classroom that had been locked from the outside. Not hearing any noise in the vicinity, he tried calling out, but there was no response. This scared him, and he started crying.