Child Found Locked In Classroom After School In Roorkee
Published : October 28, 2025 at 1:41 PM IST
Roorkee: In an alleged instance of gross negligence by teachers and staff of a school in Roorkee in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, a child was left locked inside the class after the school was over. The teachers and the staff had left the premises, and it was only when the merchants of the shops close by heard the wails of the child that help reached him.
The merchants are learnt to have informed the local Police that broke the lock and rescued the child. The child was terrified and frightened. The instance pertains to Government Primary School No. 12 located in Amber Talab neighbourhood under the jurisdiction of Roorkee Ganga Canal Police Station.
It is learnt that on Monday, a child had fallen asleep in the classroom during school hours. This was not noticed by the teacher. After the school was over, the class was locked, and the staff went home, leaving the child sleeping inside the room. The child reportedly kept sleeping for a couple of hours. On waking up, he realised that he was all alone in the classroom that had been locked from the outside. Not hearing any noise in the vicinity, he tried calling out, but there was no response. This scared him, and he started crying.
When the sound of his crying was noticed by some merchants who had their shops close by, they reached the school and realised that the sound was coming from inside one of the classrooms. They immediately informed the local Police, who reached the spot and broke the lock with the help of the locals. The child was rescued and taken to his home.
The incident left the locals perturbed, who feel that anything could have happened to the child, and the school authorities should be more careful and cautious when handling small children. It is being hoped that the Education Department will take a strong note of this episode and take required action. The commoners of the area are of the opinion that child safety needs to be given maximum importance as such instances leave a deep impact on the psyche of a child.
Police Inspector Manohar Singh Bhandari disclosed, "The child was rescued safely and handed over to his family. There are 30 children attending this school." Meanwhile, Block Education Officer Abhishek Shukla said the Department has taken a serious note of the matter. "The matter is being investigated and an explanation will be sought from the teachers," he said.
