Child Falls Into Borewell While Playing In Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Rescue Operation Underway
Punjab minister Ravjot Singh said the child is stuck inside the bore well at a depth of about 18 to 20 feet.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 12:29 AM IST|
Updated : May 16, 2026 at 12:34 AM IST
Hoshiarpur: A three-year-old girl has fallen into a bore well, triggering urgent rescue efforts from authorities in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. Rescue operations are underway, and local teams, including the police, are working continuously to bring the child out safely, officials said.
Asha, the mother of the child who fell into the bore well, said, "Today at around 4 pm, Gurkaran went outside to play with a water bottle. During this, she suddenly fell into the borewell. I just want her to come out of the bore well safely. "
Speaking on the issue, cabinet minister Ravjot Singh said, "The bore well in which the child fell belongs to her own family. The name of the child who fell into the bore well is said to be Gurkaran alias Vansh. The administration is continuously carrying out rescue operations and the team is making every possible effort to bring the child out safely. According to the officials present at the spot, the child is stuck inside the bore well at a depth of about 18 to 20 feet."
#WATCH | Punjab | Rescue operation underway for a three-year-old child who has fallen into a borewell in Hoshiarpur's Chak Sawana village. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/lY587Xefph— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026
According to him, members of the teams involved in the rescue operation said that the child's movements are being recorded by installing cameras inside the borewell.
During this time, the child looked safe and could be seen moving. Singh hoped that the child would soon be taken out of the borewell safely. Meanwhile, an NDRF team from Ludhiana has reached the spot to assist in the operation.