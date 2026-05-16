ETV Bharat / state

Child Falls Into Borewell While Playing In Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Rescue Operation Underway

Hoshiarpur: A three-year-old girl has fallen into a bore well, triggering urgent rescue efforts from authorities in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. Rescue operations are underway, and local teams, including the police, are working continuously to bring the child out safely, officials said.

Asha, the mother of the child who fell into the bore well, said, "Today at around 4 pm, Gurkaran went outside to play with a water bottle. During this, she suddenly fell into the borewell. I just want her to come out of the bore well safely. "

Speaking on the issue, cabinet minister Ravjot Singh said, "The bore well in which the child fell belongs to her own family. The name of the child who fell into the bore well is said to be Gurkaran alias Vansh. The administration is continuously carrying out rescue operations and the team is making every possible effort to bring the child out safely. According to the officials present at the spot, the child is stuck inside the bore well at a depth of about 18 to 20 feet."