ETV Bharat / state

Child Dies Of Rare GBS In Gujarat's Mahisagar; Administration, Health Dept On Alert

Mahisagar: An eight-year-old child died of suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) at Lunawada in Mahisagar district of Gujarat.

The victim, Devraj Machar, a Class III student of Adarsh School, located near Jayshree Nagar Society in Lunawada, died of the rare neurological disease after falling critically ill. Sources said, some students of Adarsh School have been displaying symptoms of GBS. The children's parents alleged despite the children falling ill, the Health department and local administration is yet to act.

It is alleged that five children and some teachers of the school have been infected with suspected GBS, leaving parents extremely concerned about their children's health. However, the administration refuted the claim.

Chief Health Officer of Mahisagar district, Dr Deep Mehta said on August 3, Devraj developed symptoms such as difficulty breathing, difficulty walking, and extreme weakness. "As his condition worsened, he was admitted to Vihaan Hospital in Lunavada on August 4, where his SpO2 level was recorded at only 88 per cent. Due to the child's critical condition, he was referred to Kashiba Hospital in Vadodara for further treatment. However, he died on the way before reaching Vadodara. Doctors at Kashiba Hospital declared him dead after an ECG test," he said.

Based on the child's symptoms, the case has been classified as a suspected case of GBS/AFP (Guillain-Barré Syndrome/Acute Flaccid Paralysis). The health system has collected Devraj's's case history, home address, and medical records and submitted an Action Taken Report (ATR).

On August 6, during a routine survey by the Health department team, five children at Adarsh ​​School in Lunawada were found to be experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and weakness. As a precautionary measure, stool samples were collected from these children and sent to BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad for further testing, Dr Mehta said.

Following the incident, the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram conducted health check-ups on all students of Adarsh ​​School, as well as Burhani School, Vedanta School, Bright Day School, and Sardar School. "It's a matter of relief that no other child has shown similar symptoms," Dr Mehta said.

GBS is a rare neurological disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own nervous system. Treatment of the disease is very expensive.