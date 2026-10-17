Child Dies At Chhattisgarh School Due To Staff ‘Negligence’; Head Master, Assistant Teacher Suspended
The Education Department placed the headmaster and an assistant teacher under suspension after student's death at Mudidih school.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Mahasamund: A fourth-grade student at the Government Primary School in Mudidih died on Friday after his neck became entangled in the rope of a swing. Following the incident, the Education Department has placed the headmaster and an assistant teacher under suspension over their “ negligence.”
The tragic incident occured when none of the teachers were present at the school. The deceased student has been identified as Tarun Chauhan.
The incident occurred at around 9:30 am, before the official start of the school day at 10 am. Tarun was playing and using a swing with other children when his neck got entangled with a rope, leaving him dead.
Following the incident, children rushed to inform someone at the school, but there was no one present at the school.
Some women arrived at the scene after learning about the incident, but Tarun had breathed his last. "The incident took place on Friday morning, and no one from the staff was present at school at that time. When some women arrived on the school premises, they discovered the child hanging. They attempted to bring him down, but he had already stopped breathing,” said Anjana Chandra, In-charge, Bhanwarpur Police Outpost, Mahasamund.
After receiving the information, the Bhanwarpur police outpost team rushed to the scene. Police have registered a case of unnatural death, and the body was earlier sent to the Basna Community Health Centre for a post-mortem examination.
Following the post-mortem, the body was later handed over to the family. District Education Officer B.L. Dewangan has taken a strong note of the incident and has placed the school's headmaster, Raghunath Chaudhary, and assistant teacher Gunitram Chaudhary under suspension.
“An investigation found both individuals guilty of negligence regarding school safety protocols and attendance procedures. During the period of suspension, both will continue to receive a subsistence allowance. An administrative inquiry will be conducted into this case," said Dewangan.
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