ETV Bharat / state

Child Dies At Chhattisgarh School Due To Staff ‘Negligence’; Head Master, Assistant Teacher Suspended

Mahasamund: A fourth-grade student at the Government Primary School in Mudidih died on Friday after his neck became entangled in the rope of a swing. Following the incident, the Education Department has placed the headmaster and an assistant teacher under suspension over their “ negligence.”

The tragic incident occured when none of the teachers were present at the school. The deceased student has been identified as Tarun Chauhan.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 am, before the official start of the school day at 10 am. Tarun was playing and using a swing with other children when his neck got entangled with a rope, leaving him dead.

Following the incident, children rushed to inform someone at the school, but there was no one present at the school.

Some women arrived at the scene after learning about the incident, but Tarun had breathed his last. "The incident took place on Friday morning, and no one from the staff was present at school at that time. When some women arrived on the school premises, they discovered the child hanging. They attempted to bring him down, but he had already stopped breathing,” said Anjana Chandra, In-charge, Bhanwarpur Police Outpost, Mahasamund.