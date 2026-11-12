ETV Bharat / state

Child Dies After Run Over By Motorcycle In Bihar Village; Protests Erupt

Protests after child dies in road accident in Sindhiahi village. ( ETV Bharat )

Samastipur: A 5-year-old died after being run over by a motorcycle in Samastipur, Bihar.

The accident took place as the child was playing outside his home. The deceased has been identified as Anshu Kumar.

The incident sparked an uproar, with enraged villagers blocking the roads in protest over the death.

The incident was reported in Ward No. 1 of Rewra Panchayat, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Khanpur police station.

The child's cousin, Chandan Sahni, said Anshu was hit by a motorcycle which was ridden by a local youth which caused his death.

“The rider fled from the scene after the accident. The family is devastated by the incident,” said Sahni.

The family managed to seize the motorcycle while the motorcycle rider made good his escape from the scene.