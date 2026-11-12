Child Dies After Run Over By Motorcycle In Bihar Village; Protests Erupt
Villagers blocked the road, set fire to tyres after the child's death in road accident.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Samastipur: A 5-year-old died after being run over by a motorcycle in Samastipur, Bihar.
The accident took place as the child was playing outside his home. The deceased has been identified as Anshu Kumar.
The incident sparked an uproar, with enraged villagers blocking the roads in protest over the death.
The incident was reported in Ward No. 1 of Rewra Panchayat, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Khanpur police station.
The child's cousin, Chandan Sahni, said Anshu was hit by a motorcycle which was ridden by a local youth which caused his death.
“The rider fled from the scene after the accident. The family is devastated by the incident,” said Sahni.
The family managed to seize the motorcycle while the motorcycle rider made good his escape from the scene.
Anshu’s mother remained inconsolable and fainted after the death. Following the incident, local villagers blocked the main road leading to the district headquarters at Rewra Chowk and set tyres on fire. The angry mob demanded that officials from the local administration should visit the scene and ensure that the “culprit” was brought to justice.
The main road to the district headquarters was blocked around 3 pm, and the agitated crowd obstructed public movement using bamboo poles.
The blockade brought traffic to a complete standstill and disrupted the movement of people who were seen using narrow footpaths for travel.
After receiving the information about the incident, Sadar DSP-2 Sanjay Kumar rushed to the scene.
The police had a tough time bringing the situation under control, and when personnel arrived at the scene, the enraged crowd drove them away.
In retaliatory action, the police pointed AK-47 rifles at the crowd, resulting in chaotic scenes at the site.
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