ETV Bharat / state

Child Dies After Pistol Goes Off At His Home In Jharkhand

Bokaro: A pall of gloom has descended on a family in the Bokaro area of Jharkhand after a child died when a pistol that was given to him by his uncle went off.

The death of three-and-a-half-year-old Sahil Ram left his family in grief. ​The heart-wrenching incident took place on Saturday in the Ranchi Mohalla area of ​​Colonel Market, under the jurisdiction of the Marafari police station in Bokaro.

​The child’s mother, Sobha Devi, is in a state of shock. She says, “We had no idea the pistol was real. The child had only asked for a chocolate, and now our lives are filled with tears and grief.”

The child, while playing at home, was handed out a pistol by his uncle, Rajesh Kumar, instead of the chocolate that he had asked for.

According to family members, he handed the child a pistol that was kept in the house to keep him occupied.

The weapon, however, suddenly went off, and the bullet struck the child directly in the head.