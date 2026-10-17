Child Dies After Pistol Goes Off At His Home In Jharkhand
The death of three-and-a-half-year-old Sahil Ram has plunged his family in grief.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Bokaro: A pall of gloom has descended on a family in the Bokaro area of Jharkhand after a child died when a pistol that was given to him by his uncle went off.
The death of three-and-a-half-year-old Sahil Ram left his family in grief. The heart-wrenching incident took place on Saturday in the Ranchi Mohalla area of Colonel Market, under the jurisdiction of the Marafari police station in Bokaro.
The child’s mother, Sobha Devi, is in a state of shock. She says, “We had no idea the pistol was real. The child had only asked for a chocolate, and now our lives are filled with tears and grief.”
The child, while playing at home, was handed out a pistol by his uncle, Rajesh Kumar, instead of the chocolate that he had asked for.
According to family members, he handed the child a pistol that was kept in the house to keep him occupied.
The weapon, however, suddenly went off, and the bullet struck the child directly in the head.
After witnessing Sahil lying in a pool of blood, the family raised screams. Later the e family members rushed the child to the Bokaro General Hospital.
After his condition deteriorated, he was subsequently shifted to Muskan Hospital in Chas.
Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the child breathed his last. The police have seized the pistol and have launched an investigation in the matter.
The child’s uncle fled from the hospital after the incident. The police have begun searches for him.
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