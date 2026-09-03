ETV Bharat / state

Child Dies, 53 Fall Ill After Mass Malaria Medication Drive in Andhra Pradesh

She was subsequently rushed to Lakshmipuram Hospital, where doctors confirmed her dead-on-arrival. Sources said the child had taken three tablets. Subsequently, 53 others—including school children and children from Anganwadi centres in the village—fell ill.

On Tuesday, medical staff visited Gollaguppa village in Etapaka Mandal and administered Chloroquine tablets to 71 people for malaria prevention. The tablets were also administered to students in schools. Madivi Jamuna (7), a resident of the village, who took tablets, had returned home in the evening and begun vomiting.

All of them were shifted to the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital in Telangana. Collector Dinesh Kumar stated that the group comprised 46 children and seven adults, and that everyone's condition is currently stable. Officials are dispatching Rapid Response Teams from Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Paderu, and Vijayawada to the village to investigate the cause of the incident and provide assistance.

CM Chandrababu reviews situation; asks officials to ensure swift medical care

CM Chandrababu reviewed the situation following reports of a girl's death due to an adverse reaction to Chloroquine tablets. He consulted with senior officials from the Medical and Health Department and the District Collector regarding the matter. He ordered that the affected individuals receive quality medical care and directed a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Officials informed the CM that the health condition of the affected individuals is currently stable. They said that a special team comprising nine doctors from Kakinada GGH has already been dispatched, and three additional medical teams have set out from Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, and Kakinada.