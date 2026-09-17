ETV Bharat / state

Child Corners To Be Established In All Police Stations In Bihar On Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

Patna: Come Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, and all the police stations in Bihar will have specially designated child corners and help desks. The move is aimed at providing a safe and friendly environment to address the issues in which children are involved.

A decision in this regard was taken by the state police headquarters on Thursday, and will cover over 1,400 police stations. The child corners and help desks would be provided by the criminal investigation department (CID) (weaker section). They would be completely separate from the lock-ups and would be run under the leadership of a child welfare police officer (CWPO).

"We have decided to establish a child corner or child help desk in every police station in the state on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. All the districts will provide their respective compliance reports to my office by October 5," Additional Director General CID (weaker section) KS Anupam told ETV Bharat.

"These child corners and help desks are going to be established in every police station in the state under section 8(5) of the Bihar Police Act, 2007, the directions of the Supreme Court, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)," Anupam added.

Section 8(5) of the Bihar Police Act, 2007, mandates that every police station must establish a 'women and child protection desk', staffed by women police personnel as far as possible.