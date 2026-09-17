Child Corners To Be Established In All Police Stations In Bihar On Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary
The move is aimed at providing a safe and friendly environment to address the issues in which children are involved.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 17, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Patna: Come Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, and all the police stations in Bihar will have specially designated child corners and help desks. The move is aimed at providing a safe and friendly environment to address the issues in which children are involved.
A decision in this regard was taken by the state police headquarters on Thursday, and will cover over 1,400 police stations. The child corners and help desks would be provided by the criminal investigation department (CID) (weaker section). They would be completely separate from the lock-ups and would be run under the leadership of a child welfare police officer (CWPO).
"We have decided to establish a child corner or child help desk in every police station in the state on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. All the districts will provide their respective compliance reports to my office by October 5," Additional Director General CID (weaker section) KS Anupam told ETV Bharat.
"These child corners and help desks are going to be established in every police station in the state under section 8(5) of the Bihar Police Act, 2007, the directions of the Supreme Court, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)," Anupam added.
Section 8(5) of the Bihar Police Act, 2007, mandates that every police station must establish a 'women and child protection desk', staffed by women police personnel as far as possible.
The child corners and help desks would be created at visible and easily accessible places in the police station premises. The mobile numbers of CWPO and district child protection officer (DCPO) would be clearly and prominently printed at such corners or the centres.
"Capable women police personnel will be posted at the centres for communication and resolution of issues pertaining to girls. The exhibited mobile numbers would always be kept active and quick action would be taken on the complaints or request for assistance from children and parents. The complaints would be disposed of in a time-bound manner and records pertaining to them would be maintained," Anupam added.
The functioning of the child corners and help desks would be monitored by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (special crimes – cum – special juvenile police unit) and other senior district officers to ensure sensitive and effective policing in cases pertaining to children.
According to Anupam, comfortable environment, basic amenities, snacks and other facilities would be available at the child corners or help desks.
"These facilities would help make the minors feel comfortable and safe. The concerned officers-in-charge of the police stations could always make improvements in this regard," Anupam said.
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