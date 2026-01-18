ETV Bharat / state

Child Abduction Gang Busted In Jharkhand; 12 Kidnapped Children Rescued

Ranchi: In a major success against child trafficking in Jharkhand, police have busted a gang in capital Ranchi by arresting 13 of its members while a dozen kidnapped children have been rescued.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ranchi, Rakesh Ranjan made the revelation at a press conference here on Sunday. The SSP said that the rescued children were kidnapped from Bokaro, Dhanbad, Chaibasa, and Ranchi. Ranchi police will now search for the families of the recovered children, who have been brought to the Dhurwa police station.

It is learnt that the gang was unearthed during an investigation into the kidnapping of two children from Dhurwa in Ranchi. During the subsequent probe into the child kidnappings, the Ranchi police launched a large-scale search operation in the capital and other districts and states. This led to the unearthing of the child trafficking gang as per officials. The gang has been identified as the 'Gulgulia gang', which has been involved in child abduction for the past five years.