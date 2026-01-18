Child Abduction Gang Busted In Jharkhand; 12 Kidnapped Children Rescued
The gang was unearthed during the investigation into the kidnapping of two children in Dhurwa area of Ranchi.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Ranchi: In a major success against child trafficking in Jharkhand, police have busted a gang in capital Ranchi by arresting 13 of its members while a dozen kidnapped children have been rescued.
Senior Superintendent of Police Ranchi, Rakesh Ranjan made the revelation at a press conference here on Sunday. The SSP said that the rescued children were kidnapped from Bokaro, Dhanbad, Chaibasa, and Ranchi. Ranchi police will now search for the families of the recovered children, who have been brought to the Dhurwa police station.
It is learnt that the gang was unearthed during an investigation into the kidnapping of two children from Dhurwa in Ranchi. During the subsequent probe into the child kidnappings, the Ranchi police launched a large-scale search operation in the capital and other districts and states. This led to the unearthing of the child trafficking gang as per officials. The gang has been identified as the 'Gulgulia gang', which has been involved in child abduction for the past five years.
The gang is believed to force children to beg and pickpocket. They also force the stolen girls into prostitution as per officials. The police believe that the child trafficking gang may also be linked to the illegal trade of human organs. The police are currently investigating all the angles in the case.
Besides the arrest of the 13 members of the gang, approximately two dozen other suspects have also been detained for questioning.
