Gulmarg Freezes At Minus 8.8 Degrees Celsius As 'Chilai Kalan' Tightens Grip On Kashmir

Visitors enjoy snowfall at Guldanda, near Bhaderwah, in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir ( PTI )

Srinagar: 'Chillai Kalan', the harshest period of winter in Kashmir, has tightened its grip across with tourist resort Gulmarg recording the coldest night of the season so far at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, officials said on Monday.

The intense cold swept through the Kashmir Valley overnight, pushing minimum temperatures well below freezing in most districts. Pahalgam, another popular tourist destination in south Kashmir, registered minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Shopian was among the coldest inhabited areas at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius. Pulwama recorded a minimum of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, and Srinagar, including its airport, settled at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, Bandipora minus 1.3 degrees, and Baramulla minus 0.7 degrees. Central and south Kashmir areas such as Budgam and Rafiabad recorded minus 3.5 degrees each, while Anantnag and Awantipora hovered around minus 3.2 degrees.

Meteorological officials said Gulmarg, perched at a higher altitude, experienced the season’s coldest night so far. The ski resort has remained locked in sub-zero temperatures for several consecutive nights, raising expectations of sustained snow cover.