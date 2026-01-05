Gulmarg Freezes At Minus 8.8 Degrees Celsius As 'Chilai Kalan' Tightens Grip On Kashmir
The valley is in the midst of the harshest period of winter when temperatures remain sub-zero at most of the places.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 5, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Srinagar: 'Chillai Kalan', the harshest period of winter in Kashmir, has tightened its grip across with tourist resort Gulmarg recording the coldest night of the season so far at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, officials said on Monday.
The intense cold swept through the Kashmir Valley overnight, pushing minimum temperatures well below freezing in most districts. Pahalgam, another popular tourist destination in south Kashmir, registered minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Shopian was among the coldest inhabited areas at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius. Pulwama recorded a minimum of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, and Srinagar, including its airport, settled at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius.
In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, Bandipora minus 1.3 degrees, and Baramulla minus 0.7 degrees. Central and south Kashmir areas such as Budgam and Rafiabad recorded minus 3.5 degrees each, while Anantnag and Awantipora hovered around minus 3.2 degrees.
Meteorological officials said Gulmarg, perched at a higher altitude, experienced the season’s coldest night so far. The ski resort has remained locked in sub-zero temperatures for several consecutive nights, raising expectations of sustained snow cover.
In contrast, the Jammu region experienced relatively milder conditions, though higher altitude areas continued to feel the winter bite. Banihal recorded a minimum of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius, while Bhaderwah dipped to minus 2.1 degrees. Batote and Doda recorded 2.1 and 2.7 degrees respectively. Jammu city remained comparatively warm at 8.7 degrees Celsius, with the Jammu airport recording a minimum of 11.1 degrees. Katra recorded 5.6 degrees, Udhampur 6.0 degrees and Kathua 8.4 degrees.
Ladakh continued to endure extreme cold, with Leh recording minus 9.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the region. Kargil followed closely at minus 8.4 degrees, while Nubra Valley recorded minus 7.5 degrees.
The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar said weather conditions are expected to remain generally dry on Monday. On Tuesday, skies are likely to remain cloudy, with a possibility of light snowfall over isolated higher reaches of north and central Kashmir. From January 7 to January 15, the weather is forecast to remain partly cloudy, offering little immediate relief from the prevailing cold.
