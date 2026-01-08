ETV Bharat / state

'Chilai Kalan' Tightens Grip On Kashmir; Srinagar Freezes At Minus 5.1°C, Drass In Deep Freeze At Minus 24.7

Srinagar: A biting coldwave of 'Chillai Kalan' continued to tightened its grip on Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh today, dragging night temperatures sharply below freezing across the region.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg was among the coldest places in Kashmir, recording minus 9.2 degrees Celsius, while Sonamarg registered the lowest temperature in the Valley at minus 9.8 degrees.

Pahalgam shivered at minus 8.6 degrees Celsius. Shopian and Pulwama also remained in the grip of intense cold, recording minus 7.8 and minus 6.8 degrees respectively.

Other parts of the Valley continued to witness severe winter conditions. Qazigund recorded minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara and Srinagar both settled at minus 5.1. Srinagar Airport was colder than the city centre at minus 6.8 degrees, Anantnag recorded minus 6.3 and Baramulla minus 5.3. Kokernag was relatively warmer at minus 3 degrees, while Bandipora and Ganderbal recorded minus 4.6 and minus 4.9 degrees respectively.