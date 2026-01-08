'Chilai Kalan' Tightens Grip On Kashmir; Srinagar Freezes At Minus 5.1°C, Drass In Deep Freeze At Minus 24.7
The valley is in the midst of 'Chilai Kalan', the harshest 40-day winter period which witnesses sub-zero temperatures and plenty of snow.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 8, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
Srinagar: A biting coldwave of 'Chillai Kalan' continued to tightened its grip on Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh today, dragging night temperatures sharply below freezing across the region.
Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg was among the coldest places in Kashmir, recording minus 9.2 degrees Celsius, while Sonamarg registered the lowest temperature in the Valley at minus 9.8 degrees.
Pahalgam shivered at minus 8.6 degrees Celsius. Shopian and Pulwama also remained in the grip of intense cold, recording minus 7.8 and minus 6.8 degrees respectively.
Other parts of the Valley continued to witness severe winter conditions. Qazigund recorded minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara and Srinagar both settled at minus 5.1. Srinagar Airport was colder than the city centre at minus 6.8 degrees, Anantnag recorded minus 6.3 and Baramulla minus 5.3. Kokernag was relatively warmer at minus 3 degrees, while Bandipora and Ganderbal recorded minus 4.6 and minus 4.9 degrees respectively.
In the Jammu division, plains remained comparatively warmer, though hilly districts continued to feel the winter chill. Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius, while Jammu Airport settled at 7.7. Bhaderwah dipped to minus 3.4 degrees, Rajouri recorded minus 1, and Batote and Banihal recorded 2.8 and 3.7 degrees respectively. Katra recorded 4.1 degrees, while Udhampur settled at 2 degrees Celsius.
Ladakh witnessed extreme cold, with Drass recording a bone-chilling minus 24.7 degrees Celsius. Hanle recorded minus 16.9, Nyoma minus 20.1 and Padum minus 17.2. Leh settled at minus 14.6 degrees, while Kargil recorded minus 13.4. Several other areas, including Nubra Valley, Tangste and Upshi, continued to see temperatures well below minus 15 degrees.
The meteorological department said cold and dry weather is likely to prevail across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh until January 22. Cloudy conditions are expected between January 16 and 20, which could offer some relief from the sharp drop in night temperatures. The minimum temperatures are expected to fall further until January 10, after which a gradual rise of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius is likely.
Dense fog is also expected to persist at a few places in the Jammu division over the next five days, officials said, cautioning commuters about possible disruptions to road and air traffic.
