ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: 5 Women Labourers Among 6 Killed In Thar-Auto-Lorry Crash

Chikkaballapura: Six people, including five women labourers, died in a series of accidents involving a Thar car, an auto and a lorry near the Sunkalamma Temple on National Highway 7 in Bagepalli, Chikkaballapura district of Karnataka on Sunday.

Five people, including the auto driver, died on the spot in the accident. One woman died without responding to treatment at the hospital. Auto driver Anjinappa (35), Umadevi (25), Vijaya (40), Lakshmamma (50), and Sarojamma (55) died on the spot.

Arunamma (45) succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. The condition of the injured Gangadevi, Lakshmdevi, and Rathmamma is critical. All the women are residents of Bagepalli town, police said.

Earlier, eight women in the auto had gone to work. The accident occurred while they were returning. The remaining three labourers were also seriously injured and admitted to the Bagepalli government hospital.