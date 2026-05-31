Karnataka: 5 Women Labourers Among 6 Killed In Thar-Auto-Lorry Crash
Five people, including four women and the driver, died on the spot, while another woman succumbed in the hospital.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST
Chikkaballapura: Six people, including five women labourers, died in a series of accidents involving a Thar car, an auto and a lorry near the Sunkalamma Temple on National Highway 7 in Bagepalli, Chikkaballapura district of Karnataka on Sunday.
Five people, including the auto driver, died on the spot in the accident. One woman died without responding to treatment at the hospital. Auto driver Anjinappa (35), Umadevi (25), Vijaya (40), Lakshmamma (50), and Sarojamma (55) died on the spot.
Arunamma (45) succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. The condition of the injured Gangadevi, Lakshmdevi, and Rathmamma is critical. All the women are residents of Bagepalli town, police said.
Earlier, eight women in the auto had gone to work. The accident occurred while they were returning. The remaining three labourers were also seriously injured and admitted to the Bagepalli government hospital.
First, the Thar car collided with the auto. The auto, which lost control due to the collision, collided with a lorry parked on the side of the road. The auto was completely damaged in the force of the collision. The Bagepalli police visited the spot and inspected it.
Chikkaballapura district superintendent of police Kushal Choukse, who visited the spot, responded to the media regarding the incident and said that the speeding Thar car collided with the auto from behind. The auto driver lost control and hit a lorry parked on the side of the road. There were eight women and a driver in the auto. Five people, including four women and the driver, died on the spot due to the accident, he said.
The driver of the Thar that hit the auto parked the vehicle on the side of the road and fled. His information has been found, and legal action will be taken against him immediately, and action will also be taken against the lorry driver who parked on the side of the road, the SP said.