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Chikkaballapur Woman Succumbs Days After Men Set Her On Fire Over Sister's Affair

Chikkaballapur: A sexagenarian woman who was set on fire by two men in KGN colony under the Chintamani Nagar police station of Karnataka's Chikkaballapur has succumbed to burn injuries on Thursday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Lakshmi Devamma (65), they added. The accused — Naveen and Vinod — have been arrested in the case.

SP Kushal Choukse said Devamma's son, Purushottam, had fallen in love with the sister of the accused, Naveen and Vinod, and the duo got married later. "However, the girl's family never accepted it. On March 21, Naveen and Vinod went to Devamma's house when she was asleep. Out of anger, they poured petrol on her and set her on fire, in which she suffered 35% burn injuries and died on Thursday without any treatment. A case of murder has been registered based on the complainant's statement, and both accused have been arrested. We will find out who else is involved," he added.