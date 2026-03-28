Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Offers Prayers At Puri Jagannath Temple
General Dwivedi was received by Puri District Magistrate Divya Jyoti Parida and SP Prateek Singh, who escorted him to the shrine.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Puri: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday offered prayers at the Jagannath temple in Puri. General Dwivedi said he prayed for the well-being of the Indian Army, its personnel and their families.
"After touring the entire temple complex and receiving the blessings of the deity, I feel extremely fortunate, and it has been a very fulfilling experience for me," he said while talking to reporters later.
"My main objective was to seek blessings on behalf of the Indian Army and for the well-being of its personnel and their families. I am confident that the Indian Army will perform even better in the coming days with the Lord’s blessings," Dwivedi said.
Accompanied by his wife Sunita Dwivedi, he said he experienced a sense of sanctity and peace at the temple, where centuries-old traditions have been preserved. "I will try to visit the temple every year," he said.
General Dwivedi was received by Puri District Magistrate Divya Jyoti Parida and Superintendent of Police (SP) Prateek Singh, who escorted him to the shrine. He spent around an hour at the temple. Army personnel had visited the premises ahead of his arrival.
The visit marked the second day of his three-day tour of Odisha, which began on Friday with a meeting with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Lok Bhavan.
Later, the Army chief left for Gopalpur by a special aircraft, where he is scheduled to review training infrastructure at the Army Air Defence College and interact with officers and ex-servicemen. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration welcomed the Army Chief and presented him with a gift of Mahaprabhu's Bana, Mahaprasad, and a photo of Lord Jagannath.
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