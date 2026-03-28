ETV Bharat / state

Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Offers Prayers At Puri Jagannath Temple

Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi spoke to reporters after offering prayers at the Jagannath temple in Puri on Mar 28, 2026. ( ETV Bharat )

Puri: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday offered prayers at the Jagannath temple in Puri. General Dwivedi said he prayed for the well-being of the Indian Army, its personnel and their families.

"After touring the entire temple complex and receiving the blessings of the deity, I feel extremely fortunate, and it has been a very fulfilling experience for me," he said while talking to reporters later.

"My main objective was to seek blessings on behalf of the Indian Army and for the well-being of its personnel and their families. I am confident that the Indian Army will perform even better in the coming days with the Lord’s blessings," Dwivedi said.

Accompanied by his wife Sunita Dwivedi, he said he experienced a sense of sanctity and peace at the temple, where centuries-old traditions have been preserved. "I will try to visit the temple every year," he said.