Chief Minister Vijay Moves Madras High Court To Lift Stay On Bypolls In Five Tamil Nadu Constituencies
Palayamkottai resident Venkatajalapathy had approached the HC seeking a stay on the announcement of by-elections in five seats, citing pending election petitions concerning the constituencies.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has filed a reply petition before the Madras High Court seeking the lifting of the stay on announcing by-elections in five Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies, including Tiruchirappalli East.
The petition contends that the public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to prevent the announcement of the by-elections was filed with the specific intention of delaying the poll in Tiruchirappalli East, which became vacant after Vijay resigned as MLA.
Palayamkottai resident Venkatajalapathy had approached the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the announcement of by-elections in Tiruchirappalli East, Karur, Viralimalai, Perundurai and Ambasamudram, citing pending election petitions concerning the constituencies.
The Chief Justice, while hearing the PIL, had ordered a stay on the announcement of by-elections in the five constituencies. The Election Commission of India (ECI) subsequently informed the court that it would not announce the bypolls until the election cases were disposed of.
‘Election Case Filed After Vijay Had Resigned’
In his reply, Vijay's legal team argued that the election petition challenging his victory in Tiruchirappalli East was filed only on June 17, whereas he had resigned as MLA on May 10 and the resignation had been accepted by the Speaker.
“On the day he resigned and the Speaker accepted it, there was no election case pending in the court,” the petition stated.
It argued that an election petition could not be maintained against a constituency that had already fallen vacant.
The reply further contended that Venkatajalapathy, who filed the PIL seeking to stop the bypoll notification, was neither the person who had filed the election petition nor a voter from any of the constituencies where by-elections have been stayed.
‘PIL Against Public Interest’
Vijay's counsel alleged that the PIL was effectively aimed at preventing the by-election to Tiruchirappalli East. “This public interest litigation has been filed with the intention of preventing the by-elections to the Trichy East constituency,” the reply said.
The petition argued that continued postponement of the election had deprived lakhs of voters in the affected constituencies of elected representation in the Assembly. It further maintained that a PIL was not maintainable in matters where election petitions concerning the five constituencies were already pending before the court.
‘Notify Tiruchirappalli East Bypoll’
Vijay's side also questioned how the petitioner challenging his election victory could ultimately be declared elected when 20 candidates had contested the Tiruchirappalli East constituency.
"With 20 candidates contesting in the Trichy East constituency, how can the person who filed an election case against Chief Minister Vijay be declared the winner?” the petition asked.
It urged the Election Commission to immediately notify the by-election to the vacant constituency in accordance with the Representation of the People Act.
The reply also pointed out that the five constituencies had witnessed multi-cornered contests in the Assembly elections and that only two candidates had not contested, further questioning the basis for withholding the bypolls.
Plea To Dismiss PIL With Costs
Vijay's petition urged the High Court to lift the stay on announcing the by-elections in all five constituencies in the larger public interest.It also sought dismissal of the PIL with costs, contending that continuing the stay would deny voters their elected representatives and was contrary to public interest.
The matter is now before the Madras High Court for further consideration.
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