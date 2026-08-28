ETV Bharat / state

Chief Minister Vijay Moves Madras High Court To Lift Stay On Bypolls In Five Tamil Nadu Constituencies

TVK leader and CM C Joseph Vijay filed a reply petition before the Madras HC seeking the lifting of the stay on announcing by-elections in five Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has filed a reply petition before the Madras High Court seeking the lifting of the stay on announcing by-elections in five Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies, including Tiruchirappalli East.

The petition contends that the public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to prevent the announcement of the by-elections was filed with the specific intention of delaying the poll in Tiruchirappalli East, which became vacant after Vijay resigned as MLA.

Palayamkottai resident Venkatajalapathy had approached the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the announcement of by-elections in Tiruchirappalli East, Karur, Viralimalai, Perundurai and Ambasamudram, citing pending election petitions concerning the constituencies.

The Chief Justice, while hearing the PIL, had ordered a stay on the announcement of by-elections in the five constituencies. The Election Commission of India (ECI) subsequently informed the court that it would not announce the bypolls until the election cases were disposed of.

‘Election Case Filed After Vijay Had Resigned’

In his reply, Vijay's legal team argued that the election petition challenging his victory in Tiruchirappalli East was filed only on June 17, whereas he had resigned as MLA on May 10 and the resignation had been accepted by the Speaker.

“On the day he resigned and the Speaker accepted it, there was no election case pending in the court,” the petition stated.

It argued that an election petition could not be maintained against a constituency that had already fallen vacant.

The reply further contended that Venkatajalapathy, who filed the PIL seeking to stop the bypoll notification, was neither the person who had filed the election petition nor a voter from any of the constituencies where by-elections have been stayed.

‘PIL Against Public Interest’