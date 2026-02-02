ETV Bharat / state

Education, Secularism And Cultural Roots Key To Beary Community's Future: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday called upon the Beary community to protect its identity and unity, cautioning against attempts to divide the community on any grounds. He said that preserving social harmony within the community was essential, irrespective of where its members lived or worked.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Beary Koota 2026, organised by the Bearys Central Committee, Bengaluru, at Palace Grounds, the Chief Minister said that even though Tulu and Beary languages do not have their own scripts, the community had safeguarded its cultural identity through Kannada. “It is important to continue preserving your identity through Kannada and remain rooted in your culture,” he said.

Siddaramaiah noted that members of the Beary community from Dakshina Kannada were working across the country and abroad, yet had not let go of their cultural roots. “Despite living in different regions, the Beary community has retained its identity and sense of belonging,” he said.

Secular values and social harmony

The Chief Minister described the Beary community as secular in outlook. He said the community had traditionally lived without obsession over caste or religion and had maintained harmonious relations with all sections of society. “As traders by tradition, Barys have lived alongside other communities, respecting their culture while protecting their own,” Siddaramaiah said.