ETV Bharat / state

With Fresh Reshuffle And Cabinet Expansion Samrat Asserts Himself In Bihar

Patna: The Bihar government under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has carried out a major reshuffle of key police and administrative departments in the past few days.

Though officials said the reshuffle is part of the government’s broader effort to improve operational efficiency, strengthen internal security mechanisms and enhance administrative coordination, many think that the CM is now asserting himself and carving a new space different from what was considered the sole domain of former chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Several changes are happening despite Samrat regularly asserting that he would follow in the footsteps of Nitish and implement his vision of governance.

Even the leaders of the Janata Dal (United) had reiterated about following the path shown by their party’s national president (Nitish) in letter and spirit.

Samrat took oath as chief minister on April 15 along with two deputy chief ministers – Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav – from the JD-U. The cabinet was expanded on May 7.

In the previous government formed after the November 2025 Bihar polls, Nitish had handed over the home department to the BJP. It was given to Samrat, who was the deputy chief minister then.

It was seen as a compromise struck between the two major partners of the National Democratic Alliance.

The saffron party with 89 seats (currently 88) emerged as the largest party, while the JD-U was a few paces behind with 85 seats, yet its leader became the chief minister.

The home department was expected to return to the JD-U as the regime changed and there was an apparent role reversal between the two allies. However, it did not happen and Samrat retained it.

With its own chief minister in the saddle, the BJP wrested the education department too from the JD-U, something that the party had unsuccessfully tried through the entire tenure of previous chief minister Nitish Kumar between 2005 and 2026.