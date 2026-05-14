With Fresh Reshuffle And Cabinet Expansion Samrat Asserts Himself In Bihar
Several changes are happening despite Samrat regularly asserting that he would follow in the footsteps of Nitish and implement his vision of governance
By Dev Raj
Published : May 14, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has carried out a major reshuffle of key police and administrative departments in the past few days.
Though officials said the reshuffle is part of the government’s broader effort to improve operational efficiency, strengthen internal security mechanisms and enhance administrative coordination, many think that the CM is now asserting himself and carving a new space different from what was considered the sole domain of former chief minister Nitish Kumar.
Several changes are happening despite Samrat regularly asserting that he would follow in the footsteps of Nitish and implement his vision of governance.
Even the leaders of the Janata Dal (United) had reiterated about following the path shown by their party’s national president (Nitish) in letter and spirit.
Samrat took oath as chief minister on April 15 along with two deputy chief ministers – Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav – from the JD-U. The cabinet was expanded on May 7.
In the previous government formed after the November 2025 Bihar polls, Nitish had handed over the home department to the BJP. It was given to Samrat, who was the deputy chief minister then.
It was seen as a compromise struck between the two major partners of the National Democratic Alliance.
The saffron party with 89 seats (currently 88) emerged as the largest party, while the JD-U was a few paces behind with 85 seats, yet its leader became the chief minister.
The home department was expected to return to the JD-U as the regime changed and there was an apparent role reversal between the two allies. However, it did not happen and Samrat retained it.
With its own chief minister in the saddle, the BJP wrested the education department too from the JD-U, something that the party had unsuccessfully tried through the entire tenure of previous chief minister Nitish Kumar between 2005 and 2026.
Even when Samrat took oath as the chief minister, the education department stayed with the JD-U, but was taken away in the cabinet expansion on May 7.
“The BJP’s emphasis has always been on gaining control over educational institutions. This enables capturing and converting young minds to its ideology so they would work for it in the future. It already runs its own schools like Saraswati Shishu Mandir on a large scale,” social activist and Patna University professor N K Chaudhary told ETV Bharat.
“The communists were among the first to realise the importance of education for ideological propagation. They had implemented their own tactics in several states and at the Centre. Now the BJP is doing so,” Chaudhary added.
Educationist and former director of A N Sinha Institute of Social Studies, D M Diwakar pointed out that with education in hand, the BJP could mislead people by not adopting the scientific basis while teaching history and science.
"It would destroy research in the long run. We have already witnessed the All India Science Congress advocating research on cow urine,” Diwakar said.
Meanwhile, the new government has started reshuffling the bureaucracy in a bid to stamp its authority on governance and administration.
It began by transferring 11 IAS and 16 IPS officers manning key positions on May 10. More shifting is expected in the coming days, especially of district magistrates, superintendents of police, sub-divisional officers and sub-divisional police officers.
“Transfers were the prerogative of Nitish in past governments and the BJP had negligible say in it. Every chief minister cobbles up his own team based on his perception of merit, efficiency, and comfort level. Samrat is doing the same now. This will also help keep indirect control over the departments held by the JDU. Nitish had done the same thing with the BJP,” a recently retired senior IAS officer told ETV Bharat.
To bolster his argument, the former bureaucrat pointed out that the chief minister appointed IAS officer Lokesh Kumar Singh as his secretary due to his image and efficiency, while another IAS Sanjay Kumar Singh has been brought to the same position because he had previously worked with Samrat, indicating a certain level of comfort in their functioning.
“Samrat has been imposed on Bihar by the top BJP leadership, much to the desolation of the party’s old guard and hardcore leaders. Apart from governance, he also has the responsibility of implementing the core agenda of the BJP, which includes anti-Muslim overtures, focus on ‘ghuspaithiya’ (intruders) and maintaining the Luv-Kush (Kurmi – Koeri) and EBC (extremely backward classes) equation to keep the Opposition, especially Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) at bay,” media analyst Arun Pandey told ETV Bharat.
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