CM Revanth Reddy Asks Officials To Complete Construction of Outer Ring Road In Warangal Region
Recently, the National Highways Authority of India invited tenders to prepare the DPR and handed over the responsibility to an agency.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to complete the construction of the prestigious Outer Ring Road in Warangal region which will be a major boost to the connectivity in the region.
He was speaking at a high-level meeting in Hyderabad recently. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already constructed 29 km out of the total 70 km of the Hyderabad-Bhupalapatnam National Highway 163. The construction, which is in the Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam corporations, however, has not progressed for years now.
While the remaining southern part is yet to be constructed, another ring road will be constructed at Sangem to connect it to the Greenfield Highway 163G passing through the Warangal district, which will add 8 km.
A ring road will be constructed at Peddapendyala on the Hyderabad Highway, and a new road will be constructed up to Punnel Cross, 19 km from there in Ainolu Mandal. From there, it will be connected to a portion of the existing road being developed as part of the expansion of NH 563 Jagityala-Khammam NH 563.
Since Outer Ring Road is under the purview of the Centre, the Chief Minister has been raising this issue with Union ministers whenever he visits Delhi.
Recently, the NHAI invited tenders to prepare the DPR and handed over the responsibility to an agency. The approval is likely to come once the report proposing three types of alignments is submitted to the NHAI.
Meanwhile, the DPR is already being prepared for the construction of the airport, and the construction is likely to start soon. Once the work is completed, traffic issues in the region are expected to ease, which will be a major boost to commercial operations in the region.
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