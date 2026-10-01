Chief Minister Post Not My Priority Now, Says Andhra Pradesh Minster Nara Lokesh
The minister said job creation was a major priority for AP government and that the administration was working with industries to create employment for youth.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Ernakulam: Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has said becoming Chief Minister is not his priority at present, asserting that his immediate focus is on winning people's confidence and bringing about changes in the state's education system.
Speaking at the India Today Conclave South 2026 here on Wednesday evening, Lokesh said he had never pursued high positions and was enjoying the responsibilities currently assigned to him.
“I enjoy what I am doing. I always have to take an opportunity to the end,” Lokesh said while responding to questions from senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.
He said his immediate priority was to transform the education system and that such reforms would require sustained efforts over several years.
“I took up the Education Department thinking that I could serve society on a large scale,” Lokesh said, adding that it could take at least a decade to comprehensively reform the education system.
Lokesh, son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster N Chandrababu Naidu and ruling Telugu Desam Party supremo, said job creation was a major priority for the Andhra Pradesh government and that the administration was working with industries to create employment opportunities for young people.
A pleasure speaking at the India Today South Conclave in Kochi.#IndiaTodayConclave2026#IndiaTodayConclaveSouth pic.twitter.com/mKzz7sWxDC— Lokesh Nara Official Updates (@Lokesh_Naraa) October 1, 2026
He said the government was focusing on developing skills required by industries and claimed that nearly 25% of the investments that came into India last year were directed to Andhra Pradesh.
“I think a new movement is coming in the country right now. The youth who feel the need to change the system are forming a group and are agitating. What the youth are demanding are jobs,” he said.
Lokesh said he regularly interacted with college students to understand their demands. He cited requests from students in Narasaraopet for quantum-computing courses and said the government had introduced short-term “capsule courses” in response.
Defends DSC Recruitment
Lokesh also highlighted what he described as a reversal in student migration from government schools to private institutions.
He claimed that around 12 lakh students moved from government schools to private schools during the previous YSRCP government, while around 1.10 lakh students have returned to government schools during the past two years.
He said the government wanted to improve the performance of government schools further and take them to a higher standard.
Responding to criticism over the state's District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process, Lokesh alleged that “unemployed politicians” were making baseless accusations.
He maintained that the recruitment process had been conducted transparently and said no allegation had so far been established.
Referring to the sports quota controversy, Lokesh said the YSRCP had approached the court seeking a CBI investigation and that the government was prepared to comply with whatever order the judiciary issued.
Data Centres And Quantum Computing
On Andhra Pradesh's plans to attract data centres, Lokesh said the government was planning infrastructure requirements in advance, particularly water and electricity availability.
He said some major data centres, including those operated by Google, use air-cooling technologies and argued that water requirements needed to be assessed based on the technology used.
Lokesh also said Andhra Pradesh planned to establish a 156-qubit quantum computer powered by IBM's Heron processor in Amaravati Quantum Valley Tech Park, describing quantum computing, a major lead for India's deep-tech capabilities, as an important future technology.
Delimitation and Southern States
On the proposed delimitation exercise, Lokesh said the ruling TDP's position was that the existing level of parliamentary representation should be protected.
He expressed concern that southern states could lose political representation if delimitation were carried out solely on the basis of the 2026 Census.
Lokesh also commented on the debate surrounding the electoral system, saying political parties questioning the Election Commission should also be prepared to substantiate their allegations.
He said the Election Commission's explanation regarding discrepancies in electoral rolls was credible, pointing to voters who had died or shifted residence as possible reasons for discrepancies.
Lokesh said political parties often blame the Election Commission when electoral results go against them, while defending the need to improve the electoral system through a defined and transparent process.
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