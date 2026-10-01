ETV Bharat / state

Chief Minister Post Not My Priority Now, Says Andhra Pradesh Minster Nara Lokesh

Ernakulam: Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has said becoming Chief Minister is not his priority at present, asserting that his immediate focus is on winning people's confidence and bringing about changes in the state's education system.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave South 2026 here on Wednesday evening, Lokesh said he had never pursued high positions and was enjoying the responsibilities currently assigned to him.

“I enjoy what I am doing. I always have to take an opportunity to the end,” Lokesh said while responding to questions from senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

He said his immediate priority was to transform the education system and that such reforms would require sustained efforts over several years.

“I took up the Education Department thinking that I could serve society on a large scale,” Lokesh said, adding that it could take at least a decade to comprehensively reform the education system.

Lokesh, son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster N Chandrababu Naidu and ruling Telugu Desam Party supremo, said job creation was a major priority for the Andhra Pradesh government and that the administration was working with industries to create employment opportunities for young people.

He said the government was focusing on developing skills required by industries and claimed that nearly 25% of the investments that came into India last year were directed to Andhra Pradesh.

“I think a new movement is coming in the country right now. The youth who feel the need to change the system are forming a group and are agitating. What the youth are demanding are jobs,” he said.

Lokesh said he regularly interacted with college students to understand their demands. He cited requests from students in Narasaraopet for quantum-computing courses and said the government had introduced short-term “capsule courses” in response.

Defends DSC Recruitment

Lokesh also highlighted what he described as a reversal in student migration from government schools to private institutions.

He claimed that around 12 lakh students moved from government schools to private schools during the previous YSRCP government, while around 1.10 lakh students have returned to government schools during the past two years.

He said the government wanted to improve the performance of government schools further and take them to a higher standard.