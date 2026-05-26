ETV Bharat / state

CM Omar Abdullah Meets Family Of Murdered Minor Girl In Budgam

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the residence of the 12-year-old girl who was found murdered in Budgam and offered condolences to her family, a day after police arrested the accused man. The girl was found murdered in the Galwanpora area of Budgam district on Sunday, a day after she was reported missing.

During his visit, Abdullah expressed profound grief over the incident and prayed for strength and patience for the bereaved family in their hour of sorrow. The chief minister said the incident had shaken the conscience of society and asserted that such elements have no place in civilised society.

He assured that the culprits would be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law. Police on Monday arrested Mudasir Ahmad Mir, a neighbour of the victim, on charges of raping and murdering the 12-year-old girl.

"In continuation of the investigation pertaining to the murder of a minor girl from village Galwanpora, Budgam Police has completed the initial medico-legal, forensic, and evidentiary procedures connected with the arrest of the accused in the case," a police spokesman said.