Haryana CM Travels In State Roadways Bus, Talks To Passengers

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday travelled in a Haryana Roadways bus and sought feedback from his fellow passengers on the services provided by the state carrier and whether there was any scope for improvement
Haryana CM Nayab SIngh Saini buying ticket for the journey in the bus (ETV Bharat)
Published : November 23, 2025 at 5:08 PM IST

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday travelled in a Haryana Roadways bus and sought feedback from his fellow passengers on the services provided by the state carrier and whether there was any scope for improvement.

Saini bought a ticket for a bus from Dera Bassi to Ambala. The passengers were in for a surprise as the Chief Minister boarded the bus and greeted everyone on board. The Chief Minister asked the passengers whether they faced any problems while travelling in Haryana Roadways buses.

He could be seen interacting with passengers who did not hesitate to speak up their minds. Sani stood during most of his journey as he spoke to the passengers.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini talking to an elderly passenger (ETV Bharat)

Roadways, a State Government Undertaking, is the principal service provider for passenger transport in the State. It has bus fleet being operated by 24 depots, each headed by a General Manager, and 13 sub-depots functioning under the depot concerned. These services are being provided to every part of the State as well as to important destinations in the neighbouring States.Haryana Roadways plies on an average 13.00 Lac Km every day.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini interacting with a passenger (ETV Bharat)

Haryana Roadways also provides cars along with drivers to Chief Minister/Ministers/ Chief Parliamentary Secretaries/ Parliamentary Secretaries/ Equivalent Functionaries/ VVIPs. It is under the administrative control of Director State Transport, Haryana. However, allotment/ allocation of car is made by Chief Secretary to Government Haryana (Political Branch). At present, there are modern high tech cars including relief cars which are on duty with Ministers/ VVIPs. It also provides relief cars to Ministers/ VVIPs during repair of the cars alloted to them.

