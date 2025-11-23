ETV Bharat / state

Haryana CM Travels In State Roadways Bus, Talks To Passengers

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday travelled in a Haryana Roadways bus and sought feedback from his fellow passengers on the services provided by the state carrier and whether there was any scope for improvement.

Saini bought a ticket for a bus from Dera Bassi to Ambala. The passengers were in for a surprise as the Chief Minister boarded the bus and greeted everyone on board. The Chief Minister asked the passengers whether they faced any problems while travelling in Haryana Roadways buses.

He could be seen interacting with passengers who did not hesitate to speak up their minds. Sani stood during most of his journey as he spoke to the passengers.