Haryana Govt Increases Old Age Pension To Rs 3,200 Per Month

Panchkula: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced an increase in old age pension for elderly persons in the state from existing Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,200 per month.

The increased pension will be effective from January 1, 2025 and the beneficiaries will receive it from November. The chief minister made the announcement at a state level programme, organised at Panchkula to celebrate completion of one year of his government.

The chief minister also launched a coffee table book of the Haryana Goverrnment. He said the state government is committed to 'Jan Vishwas-Jan Vikas'. "We have allotted plots to the poor. The benefits of the housing scheme has been given to people who need it. Funds have been released for development of rural areas".