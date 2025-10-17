Haryana Govt Increases Old Age Pension To Rs 3,200 Per Month
Published : October 17, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
Panchkula: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced an increase in old age pension for elderly persons in the state from existing Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,200 per month.
The increased pension will be effective from January 1, 2025 and the beneficiaries will receive it from November. The chief minister made the announcement at a state level programme, organised at Panchkula to celebrate completion of one year of his government.
The chief minister also launched a coffee table book of the Haryana Goverrnment. He said the state government is committed to 'Jan Vishwas-Jan Vikas'. "We have allotted plots to the poor. The benefits of the housing scheme has been given to people who need it. Funds have been released for development of rural areas".
The chief minister said the CET exam was conducted for recruitment of Group C posts on July 26 and 27 this year. The youth had demanded to open the portal to correct the documents. Taking cognizance of this, the Haryana Staff Commission has opened the correction portal. The portal will be open till 11:59 pm on October 24, Saini said.
This apart, beneficiaries of 100 yard plots, were awarded the title deeds at the function. The tehsil office will remain open on Dhanteras to facilitate registration of the plots, said the chief minister.
Saini said, "I had mentioned in the budget speech about the plan to build industrial model townships in 10 districts of Haryana. Land has been invited by farmers within the cluster. A cluster will provide employment to lakhs of people."
