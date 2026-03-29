ETV Bharat / state

'If BJP Comes To Power, People Won't Be Able To Eat Non-Veg': Mamata At Poll Rally In West Bengal's Purulia

In this image posted on March 26, 2026, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, left, addresses a public meeting in support of TMC candidate Narendranath Chakraborty from Pandabeswar Assembly constituency ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, in Paschim Bardhaman district, West Bengal. ( PTI )

Purulia: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will stop the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme if they come to power in West Bengal. Addressing the gathering at the poll rally in Purulia, Mamata said, "If BJP comes to power in Bengal, people won't be able to eat non-veg."

"Ahead of Bengal elections, 1.2 crore names of voters deleted through SIR," Mamata said, referring to the SIR in Bengal ahead of the state assembly election. The Election Commission of India on Saturday published the third supplementary voter list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for 2026.

The poll panel, however, did not provide details on the total number of deletions or inclusions in the third list, which follows the publication of the second supplementary list on Friday night (March 27).

She further took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for publishing a compilation of the BJP's allegations against the TMC government, saying, "He should be charge-sheeted first for his past deeds."