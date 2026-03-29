'If BJP Comes To Power, People Won't Be Able To Eat Non-Veg': Mamata At Poll Rally In West Bengal's Purulia
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that people in Bengal will not be able to eat non-veg if BJP comes to power in the state.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
Purulia: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will stop the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme if they come to power in West Bengal. Addressing the gathering at the poll rally in Purulia, Mamata said, "If BJP comes to power in Bengal, people won't be able to eat non-veg."
"Ahead of Bengal elections, 1.2 crore names of voters deleted through SIR," Mamata said, referring to the SIR in Bengal ahead of the state assembly election. The Election Commission of India on Saturday published the third supplementary voter list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for 2026.
The poll panel, however, did not provide details on the total number of deletions or inclusions in the third list, which follows the publication of the second supplementary list on Friday night (March 27).
She further took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for publishing a compilation of the BJP's allegations against the TMC government, saying, "He should be charge-sheeted first for his past deeds."
Earlier on Saturday, Shah published a 'chargesheet' highlighting the alleged "failures" of the TMC government across 14 sectors. Allegations related to "corruption" in the administration, "collapse of law and order", safety concerns for women, "prevalence of syndicate raj", and crises in health and education are figured prominently in the 'charge sheet'.
Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. Booth-wise lists were made available on the ECI website around 11.30 pm during the day.
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