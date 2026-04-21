ETV Bharat / state

'It Is A Matter of Pride For Me When They Say I Am More Dangerous Than Karunanidhi': Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin delivered a video message on his X platform ahead of the Assembly elections ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has said that he considers it a matter of pride when Opposition parties claim that he is "more dangerous" than his father and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. He was speaking in a video released on his 'X' platform ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled to take place on April 23. "A similar legislative Assembly election took place in 2021. At that time, some people claimed that M K Stalin was 'more dangerous' than Karunanidhi. One can never truly compare me with Karunanidhi. Throughout my life, I addressed him as 'leader' far more frequently than I addressed him as 'father,'" he said. "When they asserted that I am 'more dangerous,' only one thought crossed my mind: to those who harbour intentions to deceive Tamil Nadu, and to those who seek to obstruct our progress and development, I will indeed always remain a 'danger,'" he added. "I can still proudly assert that I have fought—and continue to fight—on behalf of the Tamil people against the Centre, which has consistently betrayed Tamil Nadu. Our primary objective is development coupled with social justice," the DMK chief said.