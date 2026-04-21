'It Is A Matter of Pride For Me When They Say I Am More Dangerous Than Karunanidhi': Stalin
I will indeed always be a danger to those who seek to obstruct our progress and development, says Tamil Nadu CM
Published : April 21, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has said that he considers it a matter of pride when Opposition parties claim that he is "more dangerous" than his father and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.
He was speaking in a video released on his 'X' platform ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled to take place on April 23.
"A similar legislative Assembly election took place in 2021. At that time, some people claimed that M K Stalin was 'more dangerous' than Karunanidhi. One can never truly compare me with Karunanidhi. Throughout my life, I addressed him as 'leader' far more frequently than I addressed him as 'father,'" he said.
தமிழ்நாடு மீதும், தமிழ் மக்கள் மீதும் நான் கொண்ட பெரும் பாசத்தையும் நாம் எதிர்கொள்ளும் அபாயங்களையும் மனம்விட்டுப் பேசியுள்ளேன்.— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) April 21, 2026
காணுங்கள்…#வெல்வோம்_ஒன்றாக ! pic.twitter.com/wu9Kek7jAD
"When they asserted that I am 'more dangerous,' only one thought crossed my mind: to those who harbour intentions to deceive Tamil Nadu, and to those who seek to obstruct our progress and development, I will indeed always remain a 'danger,'" he added.
"I can still proudly assert that I have fought—and continue to fight—on behalf of the Tamil people against the Centre, which has consistently betrayed Tamil Nadu. Our primary objective is development coupled with social justice," the DMK chief said.
"We have introduced numerous schemes designed to benefit everyone—from the unborn child in the womb to our elderly senior citizens. These initiatives include maternity assistance for pregnant women, a monthly rights-based allowance for women, free bus travel for women under the 'Vidiyal' scheme, 'Thozhi' hostels for working women, and the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' (Healthcare at Your Doorstep) programme," he said.
"We have launched a multitude of education-centric schemes—such as the Breakfast Scheme for school students, distribution of laptops to college students, a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 for students who studied in government schools, and the 'Naan Mudhalvan' (I Am the First) skill development initiative," he said.
"You may examine any data set you wish: be it industry, agriculture, or education — Tamil Nadu consistently ranks at the very top across all sectors. As a testament to this, after a gap of 14 years, Tamil Nadu's economic growth rate has surged to 11.19 per cent. We have achieved a double-digit growth figure — a milestone that remains beyond the reach of any other state," he said.
"Last week, the Centre introduced a bill under the guise of 'delimitation'. It appeared as though this bill was introduced solely to punish Tamil Nadu — a state that has excelled in industrial growth and in effectively controlling its population," he claimed.
"However, from the very instant that bill was introduced, the first wave of opposition—including the burning of copies of the bill—was initiated right here on our Tamil soil, led by me. It is that very fire we ignited that has now consumed that bill, reducing it to ashes," he added.
"Communal forces like the BJP are propagating a false narrative, branding the DMK as a party hostile to Hindus. The DMK has never been, nor will it ever be, a party opposed to Hindus. It was during our administration that Kumbh ceremony (consecration ceremonies) were performed for thousands of temples," he said.
"We have successfully reclaimed temple lands valued at Rs 7,000 crore. Yet, they persist in spreading these baseless falsehoods. I have just one thing to say to them: It is in Tamil Nadu—a state governed by Dravidian parties for the past 60 years—that one finds the highest number of temples in all of India," he said.
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