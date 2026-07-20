Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Announces Use Of Bangla As Mandatory In Official Work
Across the state, file management, departmental correspondence, official directives, as well as managing online portals, filing of FIRs, complaints, will adopt Bengali from September 1.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal government has decided to make the use of the mother tongue, Bengali, mandatory across the board, from state administrative operations to government services. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced in the Legislative Assembly that the use of Bangla will become compulsory at all levels of the state administration, starting Tuesday, September 1.
The Chief Minister revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had handed him a letter during his recent three-day visit to Bengal. Written on the occasion of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee's 125th birth anniversary, the letter emphasised the need for extensive use of the mother tongue at the government level. Acting on this advice, the state government is implementing this measure. Making the announcement in the Assembly on Monday, CM Adhikari said, "We are making Bangla mandatory and operational at all levels in West Bengal, effective from September 1, 2026."
The decision aims to bring the administration closer to the common people. It has been reported that from land reform offices to the CM's Office, priority will be given to Bangla in file management, departmental correspondence, and official directives across all administrative tiers. The use of the mother tongue will also be ensured for filing FIRs with police, recording complaints, and managing online portals or websites. The state government will complete the necessary arrangements — including the recruiting of translators and establishing necessary infrastructure — to execute this massive undertaking within a stipulated timeframe.
The use of Bangla will not only be prioritised for internal state operations, but also for communication with other states and the Central government. On this, the CM clarified, "We will conduct correspondence and provide replies in Bengali when communicating with the Government of India or other states. For matters involving the Government of India, we will exchange replies and correspondence in Hindi, alongside Bengali."
This means that while the main text of letters sent to the Centre will be in Bangla, a Hindi translation will be attached for convenience. The multilingual translation software 'Bharati', developed by the Government of India, may be used for this process.
The CM announced another significant decision on Monday. He said the report of the 'July 21 Inquiry Commission' — constituted during the tenure of the previous government — will be tabled in the Assembly. It is believed that the CM will use the report of the Commission — formed in 2011 under the leadership of former Justice Sushanta Chattopadhyay — to target the previous administration.
Seeking 10 minutes of the Speaker's time for the afternoon session, the CM said, "After coming to power in 2011, the previous government formed a committee — led by retired Justice Sushanta Chattopadhyay — to examine the events of July 21. I will make that report public before the people this afternoon."
On July 21, 1993, Mamata Banerjee, then in the Indian National Congress, had led a protest march to Writers' Building, Kolkata, demanding mandatory photo voter IDs in elections. It led to police firing, leaving 13 people dead. Since then, both the TMC and the INC have marked July 21 as "Martyr's Day".
Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, he added, "This afternoon, I will present facts and evidence before the people of Bengal, the recommendations made by Justice Sushanta Chattopadhyay; and the extent to which those who are set to observe July 21 tomorrow actually implemented them — or failed to do so — during their 15 years in power."
Political circles feel that by simultaneously honouring the emotional attachment to the mother tongue, and putting the opposition in an uncomfortable position by releasing the long-pending July 21 report, the CM will have effectively executed a dual political and administrative move during this Assembly session.
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