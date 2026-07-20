ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Announces Use Of Bangla As Mandatory In Official Work

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has decided to make the use of the mother tongue, Bengali, mandatory across the board, from state administrative operations to government services. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced in the Legislative Assembly that the use of Bangla will become compulsory at all levels of the state administration, starting Tuesday, September 1.

The Chief Minister revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had handed him a letter during his recent three-day visit to Bengal. Written on the occasion of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee's 125th birth anniversary, the letter emphasised the need for extensive use of the mother tongue at the government level. Acting on this advice, the state government is implementing this measure. Making the announcement in the Assembly on Monday, CM Adhikari said, "We are making Bangla mandatory and operational at all levels in West Bengal, effective from September 1, 2026."

The decision aims to bring the administration closer to the common people. It has been reported that from land reform offices to the CM's Office, priority will be given to Bangla in file management, departmental correspondence, and official directives across all administrative tiers. The use of the mother tongue will also be ensured for filing FIRs with police, recording complaints, and managing online portals or websites. The state government will complete the necessary arrangements — including the recruiting of translators and establishing necessary infrastructure — to execute this massive undertaking within a stipulated timeframe.

The use of Bangla will not only be prioritised for internal state operations, but also for communication with other states and the Central government. On this, the CM clarified, "We will conduct correspondence and provide replies in Bengali when communicating with the Government of India or other states. For matters involving the Government of India, we will exchange replies and correspondence in Hindi, alongside Bengali."

This means that while the main text of letters sent to the Centre will be in Bangla, a Hindi translation will be attached for convenience. The multilingual translation software 'Bharati', developed by the Government of India, may be used for this process.