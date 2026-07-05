ETV Bharat / state

'Nation Proud Of Them For Outstanding SIR Work': CEC Gyanesh Kumar Meets BLOs In Indore, Offers Prayers At Omkareshwar

Indore: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, who arrived in Indore on Saturday, lauded the Block Level Officers (BLOs) for carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls with utmost dedication, honesty, and responsibility. The nation takes pride in the BLOs for their outstanding work in executing SIR in Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Addressing media persons at the airport, Kumar said visiting Indore is a privilege for him and he has come to interact with the BLOs of Madhya Pradesh with the blessings of Goddess Ahilyabai.

"The BLOs serve as the most crucial link and the foundational pillar as they are directly connected to the voters. They play a pivotal role in ensuring the electoral process is conducted fairly, transparently, and smoothly," the CEC said.

"The entire Election Commission team and specifically the BLOs have carried out the SIR exercise with utmost dedication, honesty, and responsibility. The nation takes pride in their outstanding work," he said.

SIR has been completed in 39 districts of Madhya Pradesh ahead of schedule. Under the first phase, the exercise was completed for 5.73 crore voters while 65,014 BLOs were included in the process and over 3.27 crore forms were digitised.

In Indore, the SIR was completed first. "The Election Commission has focused intently on extending voter services to the elderly, persons with disabilities, migrant workers, uneducated citizens, and marginalised communities to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the electoral roll. Simultaneously, measures are being taken to ensure that the names of ineligible citizens are not included in the list; a successful campaign for special intensive revision was conducted to achieve this," Kumar said.