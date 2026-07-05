'Nation Proud Of Them For Outstanding SIR Work': CEC Gyanesh Kumar Meets BLOs In Indore, Offers Prayers At Omkareshwar
CEC Gyanesh Kumar arrived in Indore on Saturday on a two-day visit. This is his first visit to Madhya Pradesh after assuming charge.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Indore: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, who arrived in Indore on Saturday, lauded the Block Level Officers (BLOs) for carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls with utmost dedication, honesty, and responsibility. The nation takes pride in the BLOs for their outstanding work in executing SIR in Madhya Pradesh, he added.
Addressing media persons at the airport, Kumar said visiting Indore is a privilege for him and he has come to interact with the BLOs of Madhya Pradesh with the blessings of Goddess Ahilyabai.
"The BLOs serve as the most crucial link and the foundational pillar as they are directly connected to the voters. They play a pivotal role in ensuring the electoral process is conducted fairly, transparently, and smoothly," the CEC said.
Hon'ble Chief Election Commissioner of India, Shri Gyanesh Kumar, will interact with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of Madhya Pradesh at the BLO Conference in Indore.— Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh (@CEOMPElections) July 4, 2026
🗓️ 4 July 2026
📍 Lata Mangeshkar Sabhagriha, IDA Auditorium, Indore@ECISVEEP @IndoreCollector pic.twitter.com/FWS275vSXT
"The entire Election Commission team and specifically the BLOs have carried out the SIR exercise with utmost dedication, honesty, and responsibility. The nation takes pride in their outstanding work," he said.
SIR has been completed in 39 districts of Madhya Pradesh ahead of schedule. Under the first phase, the exercise was completed for 5.73 crore voters while 65,014 BLOs were included in the process and over 3.27 crore forms were digitised.
In Indore, the SIR was completed first. "The Election Commission has focused intently on extending voter services to the elderly, persons with disabilities, migrant workers, uneducated citizens, and marginalised communities to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the electoral roll. Simultaneously, measures are being taken to ensure that the names of ineligible citizens are not included in the list; a successful campaign for special intensive revision was conducted to achieve this," Kumar said.
According to Kumar, the commission has conducted extensive public awareness campaigns through simple language, social media outreach, newspapers and radio, panchayat-level meetings, and neighbourhood information drives. Describing BLOs as the backbone of democracy, he said, "BLOs engaged with voters through door-to-door visits, registered new voters, and completed the process of removing the names of deceased, shifted, duplicate, and absent voters."
"Conducting elections in India is the world's largest democratic and constitutional exercise. The country has approximately 950 million voters. About 18 million election personnel are involved in successfully executing the electoral process, a figure that far exceeds the workforce of many major global government and private organisations. "Procedures such as mock poll before voting begins, presence of polling agents during the vote, record verification via Form 17-C, and presence of agents during counting make India's electoral system highly credible," he added.
This is Kumar's first visit to Madhya Pradesh after assuming charge.
Later, the CEC, accompanied by his wife, offered prayers at the Lord Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga in Omkareshwar in Khandwa district on Saturday evening. The couple also participated in the 'Shayan Aarti'.
During this, temple priest Dankeshwar Dixit gave a detailed account of the glory of Lord Omkareshwar and Goddess Narmada.
Speaking to the media after the prayers, Kumar said, "I had resolved to visit all 12 Jyotirlingas in the country during my lifetime. With the darshan at the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, the vow has been fulfilled."
Described this as an immensely blissful and spiritual experience, Kumar said, "Everyone should experience spirituality, as it fosters positive thinking, self-confidence, and a spirit of service towards society."
Security was strengthened and necessary arrangements were made for the CEC's arrival at the Omkareshwar Temple, an official said.
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