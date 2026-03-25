Bird Flu Confirmed In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur; 10-Km Surveillance Zone Declared, Sale Of Poultry Banned
Bird flu has been confirmed in Bilaspur, after thousands of chickens died in a poultry farm. Collector issues strict instructions, 10-km area declared surveillance zone.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 11:19 AM IST
Bilaspur: The outbreak of Avian influenza (H5N1) has been confirmed at a government-run poultry farm in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, prompting the district administration to launch emergency containment measures.
More than 4000 chickens have died following the outbreak, officials said. District Collector Sanjay Agarwal placed authorities on high alert after the infection was detected in the state-run poultry farming area at Koni.
Veterinary Department's joint director Dr GS Tanwar on Tuesday said around 4400 chickens died due to the viral infection at the government poultry farm between March 19 and 24. A total of 5037 chickens were housed at the facility, he added.
Samples from the dead birds were sent to laboratories in Bhopal and Pune on Monday. The Bhopal lab has confirmed the presence of avian influenza in dead chickens, Tanwar informed.
Following the confirmation of the H5N1 strain, Collector Agrawal issued immediate directives for containment and prevention under the Revised Action Plan for Prevention and Containment of Avian Influenza (2021), an official statement said.
The administration declared a one-km radius around the affected farm as an infected zone and the 1-10 km belt as a surveillance zone. Movement and commercial activity linked to poultry are being tightly regulated within these areas to prevent further spread. The infected zone includes the Ramakrishna Paramhansa Nagar and Vidyasagar Nagar wards. Several adjoining wards and urban localities fall under the surveillance zone, where intensified monitoring is underway.
Sale And Transport Of Poultry Products Banned
Authorities have also imposed an immediate ban on the sale, storage, transport, and door-to-door delivery of poultry and poultry products, including chicken and eggs, across both infected and surveillance zones. Shops dealing in these items have been ordered to shut temporarily.
This apart, aarcass disposal and waste management are being carried out under strict biosafety protocols. Teams from the Health and Animal Husbandry departments have been deployed for continuous field surveillance and sanitisation drives. The health status of workers at the poultry facility is also being closely monitored.
Helpline No. Issued
Collector Agarwal urged residents to remain calm, avoid rumours, and strictly follow official advisories. He warned that violations of containment rules would invite stringent legal action.
For emergencies or to report suspicious cases, residents can contact the district control room:
Dr. G.S. Tanwar (In-charge): 88278 17931
Dr. Virendra Pillay (Deputy In-charge): 94061 58769
The administration said rapid response teams are on standby to handle any escalation and ensure public safety.
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