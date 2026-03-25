ETV Bharat / state

Bird Flu Confirmed In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur; 10-Km Surveillance Zone Declared, Sale Of Poultry Banned

The infection was detected in the government poultry farming area at Koni ( Representational image )

Bilaspur: The outbreak of Avian influenza (H5N1) has been confirmed at a government-run poultry farm in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, prompting the district administration to launch emergency containment measures.

More than 4000 chickens have died following the outbreak, officials said. District Collector Sanjay Agarwal placed authorities on high alert after the infection was detected in the state-run poultry farming area at Koni.

Veterinary Department's joint director Dr GS Tanwar on Tuesday said around 4400 chickens died due to the viral infection at the government poultry farm between March 19 and 24. A total of 5037 chickens were housed at the facility, he added.

Samples from the dead birds were sent to laboratories in Bhopal and Pune on Monday. The Bhopal lab has confirmed the presence of avian influenza in dead chickens, Tanwar informed.

Following the confirmation of the H5N1 strain, Collector Agrawal issued immediate directives for containment and prevention under the Revised Action Plan for Prevention and Containment of Avian Influenza (2021), an official statement said.

The administration declared a one-km radius around the affected farm as an infected zone and the 1-10 km belt as a surveillance zone. Movement and commercial activity linked to poultry are being tightly regulated within these areas to prevent further spread. The infected zone includes the Ramakrishna Paramhansa Nagar and Vidyasagar Nagar wards. Several adjoining wards and urban localities fall under the surveillance zone, where intensified monitoring is underway.

Sale And Transport Of Poultry Products Banned

Authorities have also imposed an immediate ban on the sale, storage, transport, and door-to-door delivery of poultry and poultry products, including chicken and eggs, across both infected and surveillance zones. Shops dealing in these items have been ordered to shut temporarily.