Chicken Thief Unmasked: Giant Python Caught Inside Keralam's Kozhikode Coop
The snake was found inside the wire-mesh coop belonging to Pampodan Seythalavi when he came to feed his country chickens when he noticed injured birds.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST|
Updated : September 21, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Kozhikode: A giant python suspected of being behind the mysterious disappearance of chickens from a poultry coop was finally caught red-handed at Thottamukkam near here.
The snake was found inside the wire-mesh coop belonging to Pampodan Seythalavi on Monday morning. Seythalavi had arrived to feed his country chickens when he noticed three birds severely injured. One chicken was already dead, while another was found struggling after apparently being attacked.
A closer inspection revealed the unexpected culprit — a massive python hiding in a corner of the coop after swallowing one of the chickens.
The family immediately alerted snake rescue volunteer M B Naseer. As he approached to safely capture the reptile, the python reportedly regurgitated the swallowed chicken, apparently in response to the stress of being handled.
Naseer eventually secured the snake without causing it further harm and handed it over to the Thamarassery Forest Range Office.
The discovery also solved a mystery that had puzzled Seythalavi’s family for some time. Several chickens had been disappearing from the supposedly secure coop, prompting suspicions that someone was stealing them. The discovery of the python inside the enclosure suggested that the reptile could have been responsible for at least some of the earlier disappearances.
The incident has once again raised concern among residents in areas bordering forest regions, where snakes, including pythons, occasionally enter human habitation in search of food.
Forest officials and wildlife rescuers have advised residents to strengthen poultry sheds and livestock enclosures. They have also urged people not to attempt catching snakes themselves, but to immediately contact trained rescuers or the Forest Department.
Also read
Bodies Of Two Malayali Women Murdered In California, the US, Reach Homes In Keralam
Keralam Club Footballer Rijon Jose Dies In Road Accident In Kozhikode