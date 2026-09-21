ETV Bharat / state

Chicken Thief Unmasked: Giant Python Caught Inside Keralam's Kozhikode Coop

The python suspected of being behind the disappearance of chickens from a poultry coop was finally caught at Thottamukkam, Kozhikode on Monday morning. ( ETV Bharat )

Kozhikode: A giant python suspected of being behind the mysterious disappearance of chickens from a poultry coop was finally caught red-handed at Thottamukkam near here.

The snake was found inside the wire-mesh coop belonging to Pampodan Seythalavi on Monday morning. Seythalavi had arrived to feed his country chickens when he noticed three birds severely injured. One chicken was already dead, while another was found struggling after apparently being attacked.

A closer inspection revealed the unexpected culprit — a massive python hiding in a corner of the coop after swallowing one of the chickens.

The family immediately alerted snake rescue volunteer M B Naseer. As he approached to safely capture the reptile, the python reportedly regurgitated the swallowed chicken, apparently in response to the stress of being handled.

Naseer eventually secured the snake without causing it further harm and handed it over to the Thamarassery Forest Range Office.