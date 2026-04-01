ETV Bharat / state

Chicken Shops Shut Across Telangana As Traders Protest Margin Cut

Hyderabad: Chicken shops remained closed across several parts of Telangana on Wednesday on a call given by the Telangana Chicken Centres Association, protesting against the reduction in margins offered to dealers, traders said.

The shutdown was observed voluntarily by chicken shop owners, leading to the disruption of business in many areas. Traders have demanded that the earlier margin structure be restored, alleging that the reduction has severely impacted small retailers.

Business came to a standstill in several parts of the state, with non-vegetarian consumers facing difficulties due to the closure of shops. Industry sources said prices may rise further if the situation continues, while demand for country chicken has increased following the shutdown.

In LB Nagar, Hyderabad, members of an association supporting the bandh blocked shop owners from opening their shops, leading to clashes. Association members said that justice will be served only if everyone fights together. However, some shop owners said that they will face financial difficulties if daily business stops. Police brought the situation under control after scuffles broke out in some places.

Members of the chicken shop association have expressed their concern that they are not making a profit due to the reduction in margins. They complained that they are not getting the minimum profit. Poultry owners said that they are getting subsidies from the government and are raising chickens at low rates. But they expressed anger that the margins on chickens sold to shops have been reduced. They appealed to continue the margin given to chicken shops as before.