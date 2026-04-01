Chicken Shops Shut Across Telangana As Traders Protest Margin Cut
A statewide shutdown by chicken traders has disrupted supply and triggered protests over reduced dealer margins.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chicken shops remained closed across several parts of Telangana on Wednesday on a call given by the Telangana Chicken Centres Association, protesting against the reduction in margins offered to dealers, traders said.
The shutdown was observed voluntarily by chicken shop owners, leading to the disruption of business in many areas. Traders have demanded that the earlier margin structure be restored, alleging that the reduction has severely impacted small retailers.
Business came to a standstill in several parts of the state, with non-vegetarian consumers facing difficulties due to the closure of shops. Industry sources said prices may rise further if the situation continues, while demand for country chicken has increased following the shutdown.
In LB Nagar, Hyderabad, members of an association supporting the bandh blocked shop owners from opening their shops, leading to clashes. Association members said that justice will be served only if everyone fights together. However, some shop owners said that they will face financial difficulties if daily business stops. Police brought the situation under control after scuffles broke out in some places.
Members of the chicken shop association have expressed their concern that they are not making a profit due to the reduction in margins. They complained that they are not getting the minimum profit. Poultry owners said that they are getting subsidies from the government and are raising chickens at low rates. But they expressed anger that the margins on chickens sold to shops have been reduced. They appealed to continue the margin given to chicken shops as before.
"Reducing the margin by 1.8 per cent is not profitable for us. There is no minimum profit left after paying the travelling expenses, shop rents, and workers' salaries to bring chickens. Poultry companies should respond positively. A margin of Rs. 40 should be given on a kilo of chicken. Presently, they are giving only Rs. 16. If the poultry companies do not come forward, the shops will observe an indefinite strike. If the poultry companies do not respond, we will intensify the movement," a chicken shop owner, Satish, said.
The chicken sellers' associations have demanded that a margin of Rs. 40 be given on a kilo of chicken; otherwise, for the convenience of consumers, the state government and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy intervene and fix the chicken prices and commission margin prices in a policy manner. They said that if the poultry companies do not come forward, abandoning the conspiracy to eliminate retailers, they will continue the indefinite strike of the shops. To this end, they have taken out a grand dharna at Indira Park in Hyderabad. Chicken traders from all over the state have gathered for this dharna in large numbers.
"We are going to go on strike because the margin has been reduced. We demand that the government respond immediately and do us justice. Lakhs of people work in this sector. If it is closed indefinitely, it will be a loss for everyone," President of the Chicken Retailers Association, Raju, said.
Uppal MLA Laxma Reddy participated in the program and expressed solidarity with the chicken traders. The traders requested the poultry companies to respond positively. They said that if they do not respond, they will intensify the movement.
Read More