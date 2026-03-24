ETV Bharat / state

Brain-Dead Accident Victim Gives New Life To Five Through Organ Donation In Chhindwara

During treatment, doctors declared him brain dead. The doctor ruled out that there's no chance of recovery. His family including wife Lalita Mankar and sons Gagan and Vedant consented to donate his organs.

Surendra Mankar, a resident of Chandan Gaon, was critically injured in a road accident three days ago and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur.

Chhindwara: A 55-year-old man who succumbed to injuries from a road accident has given a new lease of life to five people through organ donation.

Following the family’s approval, a team of doctors carried out the organ retrieval and transplantation procedures successfully. Mankar’s liver was transplanted into one patient, both kidneys were donated to two individuals, and his eyes restored vision to two visually impaired persons. The entire process was completed with the coordination of medical experts and social organisations.

Mankar’s mortal remains were accorded a respectful farewell at AIIMS Nagpur, where hospital staff and others present paid tribute to his noble act.

Family of Surendra Mankar donated his five organs (ETV Bharat)

Speaking about the decision, his son Gagan Mankar said, “Our father had suffered brain death, but his organs were still functioning. Doctors told us that his organs could save other lives. We felt that even if he could not live physically, he could continue to live through others. That is why we decided to donate his organs."

Dr. Sumit Mahajan said brain death can occur due to severe head injury, stroke, lack of oxygen, or rupture of arteries, and is legally considered death. "In such cases, although the brain ceases to function, some organs remain viable for a few hours so the transplantation possible. Unlike coma, where recovery is possible, brain death is irreversible," he said.