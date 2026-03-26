10 Killed As Bus Collides With Truck At Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara
As many as 30 passengers were injured in the mishap. The mishap occurred as the bus was attempting to overtake the truck.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST|
Updated : March 26, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Chhindwara: As many as 10 passengers were killed after the bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck carrying garlic near Simaria on Nagpur Road in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.
Collector Harendra Narayan said 30 passengers were injured in the mishap and they have been admitted to hospital. It is reported that the accident occurred while the bus was attempting to overtake the truck.
According to reports, a beneficiary conference and a public meeting by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were being held at the Chhindwara Police Ground. A large number of people had arrived by bus from Bhandarakund to attend the event. The accident occurred near Simaria and the bus was carrying a group of participants who were returning home, said police.
Narayan said six men, three women, and a child were killed in the mishap. "Upon receiving information about the accident, police immediately rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital," he said.
Narayan along with the Superintendent of Police, and other administrative officials also visited the accident to take stock of the situation. The bus was carrying more than 40 passengers at the time of the accident, Kotwali station house officer Ashish Kumar said. Meanwhile, District Congress Committee President Vishwanath reached the district hospital where he met the injured.
He asked why were people from different areas brought to the Chief Minister's programme. "BJP is responsible for the mishap. The families of the deceased should be given compensation of Rs 2 crore each," Vishwanath said.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and former MP Nakul Nath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident. "The road accident on the Chhindwara-Nagpur National Highway is painful and tragic. I pray to God for the departed souls to rest in His feet and for the speedy recovery of the injured," said Kamal Nath
Nakul Nath said, "The news of the death of many people in the bus accident near village Chikhli is saddening. I pray to God for the departed souls to rest in His feet and for the speedy recovery of the injured."
Also Read
Three Killed As Tipper Collides Head-On With Bus In Punjab's Nabha