ETV Bharat / state

10 Killed As Bus Collides With Truck At Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara

Chhindwara: As many as 10 passengers were killed after the bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck carrying garlic near Simaria on Nagpur Road in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.

Collector Harendra Narayan said 30 passengers were injured in the mishap and they have been admitted to hospital. It is reported that the accident occurred while the bus was attempting to overtake the truck.

According to reports, a beneficiary conference and a public meeting by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were being held at the Chhindwara Police Ground. A large number of people had arrived by bus from Bhandarakund to attend the event. The accident occurred near Simaria and the bus was carrying a group of participants who were returning home, said police.

Narayan said six men, three women, and a child were killed in the mishap. "Upon receiving information about the accident, police immediately rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital," he said.