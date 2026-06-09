ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: SDM's Notice To Remove Coconut Garlands From Temple Sparks Anger

Thousands of coconuts can be seen hanging in large numbers around the temple walls. ( ETV Bharat )

Due to the continuous practice, thousands of coconuts have accumulated and can now be seen hanging in large numbers around the temple walls. The SDM raised objections over this arrangement.

SDM's notice directing the temple authorities to remove the garlands and inform the office about the action taken within seven days. (ETV Bharat)

The Kesari Nandan Hanuman Temple, where Lord Hanuman is worshipped in a child form, is well known in the area. For years, devotees have followed a tradition of offering coconuts after their wishes are fulfilled. These coconuts are later hung in clusters inside the temple premises.

The notice issued by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Chhindwara, Sudhir Kumar on June 4 directs the temple authorities to remove the coconut garlands hanging on the walls of the temple and its premises. The SDM has also given a seven-day ultimatum to remove the coconuts, citing fire safety concerns.

Chhindwara: A notice by the district administration to the historic and famous Kesari Nandan Hanuman temple here has triggered anger among the temple management and the devotees.

In the notice issued by the office of the SDM to the chairman, vice-president and trust members of the temple, it was stated that the coconuts hanging on the walls should be removed and kept in a safe place. The notice stated that a large number of devotees visit the temple daily and incense sticks, lamps and aarti are regularly used during worship.

"The coconuts hanging on the walls of the temple premises should be removed and put in a safe place as a large number of devotees visit the temple every day and incense sticks, lamps and aarti are used in the puja. There are no separate routes for the entry of devotees and the temple is located in a densely populated area. In such a situation, the presence of a large number of coconut garlands on the walls could lead to fire and pose danger to the public,'' it said.

The Kesari Nandan Hanuman Temple, where the diety is worshipped in a child form (ETV Bharat)

The administration has directed the temple authorities to remove the garlands and inform the office about the action taken within seven days.

"These garlands should be removed and kept in other safe places, and the action should be communicated to the (SDM's) office within 7 days," the notice concluded.

When tried to contact SDM Sudhir Kumar for his reaction, he said, "My notice is my byte to the media".

Reacting to the notice, Kesari Nandan Hanuman Temple vice-president Anil Malvi said the issue is connected to the faith of devotees. "We have received the notice from the SDM office asking us to remove the coconuts hanging on the walls for many years. But where will we shift them? This is a matter of devotees' faith," he told ETV Bharat.