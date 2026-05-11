Education In Confinement: Inmates Of MP's Chhindwara Jail Excel In Academics
The inmates have excelled in MBA, MSW, BA and MA exams with courses offered by MP Bhoj (Open) University and NIOS National Language Eligibility Test.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Chhindwara: Inmates of Chhindwara District Jail in Madhya Pradesh have proved that confinement cannot diminish the quest for knowledge. The inmates have appeared for several exams including professional ones and have excelled in them.
Jail Superintendent Prateek Kumar Jain said the inmates have the option of pursuing courses offered by Madhya Pradesh Bhoj (Open) University and NIOS National Language Eligibility Test. "The inmates have the option of pursuing courses such as MBA, MSW, MA, BA, Travel and Tourism, and Rural Development from the institutions," he said.
Jain said owing to jail protocol, the identity of inmates who have earned degrees cannot be revealed. However, he said one of the inmates passed the MBA exam with a first division score of 72 per cent. In 2025, nine inmates of the district jail studied various subjects. While two inmates appeared for MBA exam, two appeared for MSW, four BA second-year and one MA final-year.
The exam results were astonished the authorities as an inmate secured first-division in MBA with 72 per cent marks. Another secured second place with 58 per cent marks. The MA final year result was 100 per cent, with one prisoner securing 65 per cent marks. The MSW result was 50 per cent, with one prisoner securing first place with 65 per cent marks.
Jain said among the prisoners serving sentences, those who study within the prison and pass examinations are granted remissions of 10 to 60 days as per the rules of the prison administration. According to the jail manual, convicted prisoners are granted remissions based on their behavior and special inspection.
The jail superintendent explained that the rules for continuing education within the prison are designed with the reform and rehabilitation of prisoners in mind. According to norms, prisoners have full right to education. "Along with graduation and post-graduation, professional education is also offered, and examination centres are set up within prisons so that prisoners can access their rights and receive education while adhering to prison regulations," he said.
The prison has a library for inmates. Subject experts for the courses they enroll in are invited to the prison on different days to conduct classes. Prisoners borrow books from the library for studies. Additionally, adequate study materials are provided to prisoners as needed, ensuring they do not face any difficulties, Jain said.
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