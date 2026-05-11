ETV Bharat / state

Education In Confinement: Inmates Of MP's Chhindwara Jail Excel In Academics

Inmates attend a class ( ETV Bharat )

Chhindwara: Inmates of Chhindwara District Jail in Madhya Pradesh have proved that confinement cannot diminish the quest for knowledge. The inmates have appeared for several exams including professional ones and have excelled in them. Jail Superintendent Prateek Kumar Jain said the inmates have the option of pursuing courses offered by Madhya Pradesh Bhoj (Open) University and NIOS National Language Eligibility Test. "The inmates have the option of pursuing courses such as MBA, MSW, MA, BA, Travel and Tourism, and Rural Development from the institutions," he said. Jain said owing to jail protocol, the identity of inmates who have earned degrees cannot be revealed. However, he said one of the inmates passed the MBA exam with a first division score of 72 per cent. In 2025, nine inmates of the district jail studied various subjects. While two inmates appeared for MBA exam, two appeared for MSW, four BA second-year and one MA final-year. The library in the prison (ETV Bharat)