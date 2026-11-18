ETV Bharat / state

Cough Syrup Deaths: Victims' Parents Rue Slow Probe, Release Of Accused On Bail

Chhindwara : Losing a child is the greatest grief for parents. And when those responsible for the deaths of the little ones are allowed to roam free, it is nothing short of adding salt to the wounds.

Last year, kidneys of children from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara failed after they were administered Coldrif syrup. The cough syrup led to the deaths of 22 children in the district. While 13 people were arrested by a SIT formed to probe the matter, three have already been granted bail while two drug inspectors were reinstated even before completion of the investigation.

Kapil Pawar of Ridhora recalls that his two-and-a-half-year-old son, Vedansh, complained of common cold and was treated by Dr Praveen Soni at a private clinic in Parasia. The doctor prescribed Coldrif syrup, but when the child was administered the syrup, his kidneys failed. Vedansh was admitted to a hospital in Nagpur for treatment and it continued for 27 days, but the little one could not be saved. Kapil said he spent around Rs 15 lakh on the treatment of his son.

As such cases were reported from Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Rajasthan, the government initiated a probe during which 13 people, including three doctors and the owner of the company which manufactured the cough syrup were arrested. But three of them were recently granted bail.

Parents of children who died after being administered the cough syrup (ETV Bharat)

Pawar said, "We are yet to overcome the grief of our child's death, and the accused have been granted bail. Furthermore, two drug inspectors have been reinstated. They should have been kept in jail at least until the investigation is complete. Why is justice still being denied?" He said even as he spent Rs 15 lakh on his child's treatment, the government provided him a compensation of Rs 4 lakh. "It was agreed that the entire cost of treatment would be covered, but even the hospital expenses were not met, rued Pawar.

After the Coldrif syrup scandal created a national uproar, an SIT was formed to probe the case. G Ranganathan, that owner of the company that manufactures Sunpharma Coldrif from Tamil Nadu, was arrested. This apart, Dr Soni, Dr Aman Siddiqui, Dr SS Thakur, and Jyoti Soni, the wife of the medical store owner, were arrested from Parasia in Chhindwara. Jyoti has already been granted bail in the case. Besides, two others including a medical representative have been released on parole.