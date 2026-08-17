'Confident And Self-Reliant': Rambati Podiam From Chhattisgarh's Dantewada Has Changes Lives With The Humble 'Chhind' Leaf
Rambati makes several products including bouquets from 'Chhind' leaves and has made a mark in the rural landscape of Dantewada, reports Mukesh Vishwakarma.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Dantewada: Rambati Podiam of Jhoriambadam village in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada has helped thousands of women from rural areas become elf-reliant by teaching them the art of making bouquets and several other products from 'Chhind' leaves. 'Chhind' leaves come from the Phoenix sylvestris, known as the wild date palm or Indian date palm.
With Raksha Bandhan round the corner, the women from villages in the district are busy making Rakhis from 'Chhind' leaves. All of them are associated with Rambati's Tara Self-Help Group. Rambati, who with her ingenuity and hard work has established herself as a successful rural entrepreneur, has been involved in the state government's Bihan scheme since 2020.
Before joining Bihan, Rambati's livelihood depended primarily on traditional agriculture and manual labor. Her family's economic status was poor and to make matters worse, her husband fell ill often. However, such adversities did not dampen Rambati's spirits. After joining a self-help group, she participated in various training programs to hone her skills.
The training gave her the opportunity to learn new skills, and gradually, she became confident of exploring entrepreneurial ventures. As part of one of the training programs, she learned the skill of making attractive bouquets from 'Chhind' leaves. It started small, but with hard work and quality, the venture gradually grew into a regular business.
"My family's financial situation has improved significantly after I learnt the skill," said Rambati. The Chhind bouquets prepared by Rambati are made from natural resources. Due to their attractive designs and local roots, they are much in demand. Each bouquet costs approximately Rs 80 to Rs 120 and over 3,000 are sold annually. Last year. Rambati through her self-help group, sold bouquets worth over Rs 6 lakh.
During the three-day Bastar Pandum event, bouquets worth approximately Rs 3 lakh were sold by Rambati and the women associated with her self-help group.
Rambati said the bouquets made by women of her self-help group are sold within Dantewada and also sent to Sukma, Jagdalpur, and Bijapur. "We're also receiving government assistance and never miss an opportunity to take our bouquets to events," she said,
Many prominent figures, including the President, Prime Minister, and Chief Minister, have been welcomed with 'Chhind' bouquets made by Rambati and her self-help group. "Sachin Tendulkar was also welcomed with a 'Chhind' bouquet made by us when he visited Dantewada," Rambati recalls fondly.
Rambati has not limited her business to a single product. She has transformed her livelihood into a year-round business by creating different products based on festivals and market demand. For Holi, she prepares and sells herbal gulal using natural and herbal colors. For Rakshabandhan, she makes Rakhi from 'Chhind' leaves. She makes Chhind bouquets year-round and also engages in the trade of Mahua, Tendu leaves, and Sal seeds.
'Chhind' leaves are the symbol of Dantewada's culture. Rambati Podiam has purchased land with her own earnings and her self-help group has made Rs 35 to 40 lakh in earnings. They also sent over 3,000 bouquets to Bastar Pandum," said M Bhargava, District Panchayat CEO
"We are benefiting from government schemes. Our economic situation has improved. Chhind leaves are used for making bouquets, in addition to Rakhi. Demand for the products made from the leaves is constantly increasing," Sita Baghel, member of Tara self-help group.
Rambati is now planning to expand her business to a larger scale. She plans to bring 'Chhind' bouquets, natural rakhis, herbal gulal and other local products to the larger market through a collective brand.
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