ETV Bharat / state

'Confident And Self-Reliant': Rambati Podiam From Chhattisgarh's Dantewada Has Changes Lives With The Humble 'Chhind' Leaf

Dantewada: Rambati Podiam of Jhoriambadam village in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada has helped thousands of women from rural areas become elf-reliant by teaching them the art of making bouquets and several other products from 'Chhind' leaves. 'Chhind' leaves come from the Phoenix sylvestris, known as the wild date palm or Indian date palm.

With Raksha Bandhan round the corner, the women from villages in the district are busy making Rakhis from 'Chhind' leaves. All of them are associated with Rambati's Tara Self-Help Group. Rambati, who with her ingenuity and hard work has established herself as a successful rural entrepreneur, has been involved in the state government's Bihan scheme since 2020.

Before joining Bihan, Rambati's livelihood depended primarily on traditional agriculture and manual labor. Her family's economic status was poor and to make matters worse, her husband fell ill often. However, such adversities did not dampen Rambati's spirits. After joining a self-help group, she participated in various training programs to hone her skills.

Bouquets made of Chhind leaves (ETV Bharat)

The training gave her the opportunity to learn new skills, and gradually, she became confident of exploring entrepreneurial ventures. As part of one of the training programs, she learned the skill of making attractive bouquets from 'Chhind' leaves. It started small, but with hard work and quality, the venture gradually grew into a regular business.

"My family's financial situation has improved significantly after I learnt the skill," said Rambati. The Chhind bouquets prepared by Rambati are made from natural resources. Due to their attractive designs and local roots, they are much in demand. Each bouquet costs approximately Rs 80 to Rs 120 and over 3,000 are sold annually. Last year. Rambati through her self-help group, sold bouquets worth over Rs 6 lakh.