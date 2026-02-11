ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh's World Record For Mass Marriage: 6,414 Couples Tie The Knot In A Day

The mass wedding was held under the Chief Minister's Kanya Vivah Yojana in the presence of CM Vishnu Deo Sai. The marriages were solemnised simultaneously from Raipur's Science College grounds to districts across the state. In Raipur, the Chief Minister blessed 1,316 couples in person, while the remaining couples joined virtually.

Raipur: Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Tuesday witnessed a mass marriage where 6,414 couples tied the knot in a single day, making the event find its way in the Golden Book of World Records due to its sheer scale.

According to CM Sai, the event was not just a wedding, but a celebration of social unity and cultural diversity. Couples from Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, and the Baiga community, a special backward tribe, married according to their respective customs, bringing alive the Ganga-Jamuni culture of Chhattisgarh.

CM Sai said, "I congratulate all the newlyweds on starting their married life. Three couples from the Muslim community, 113 couples from the Christian community, and five couples from the Buddhist community have got married. Ten couples from the PVTG community have also tied their knots. Surrendered Naxalites have also got married."

Under the Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana, each newlywed couple was provided with a financial assistance of Rs. 35,000. Chief Minister Sai said that once, marrying a daughter was a matter of concern for poor families, but this scheme has transformed their lives.