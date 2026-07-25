Chhattisgarh’s Very Own Korean Model: Integration Of Nature Conservation, Water Preservation And Rural Economy
Officials explained to self-help groups that these fruit-bearing trees would not only help keep environment clean but also serve as a sustainable source of income.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST
Korea: Kishori, a small village in the Korea district, is scripting a new story of hope for the entire district of Chhattisgarh. It is developing a model that integrates nature conservation, water preservation, and the rural economy, a model that could serve as an inspiration for many other village councils (panchayats) in the years to come.
Under the guidance of District Collector Roktima Yadav, one thousand fruit-bearing saplings have been planted across four hectares of land in Kishori Gram Panchayat (Sonhat block). Women from self-help groups, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, and schoolchildren participated in this campaign. The event was not limited to planting trees; it was part of a broader vision to strengthen rural livelihoods and water conservation alongside environmental protection.
"If this experiment succeeds, many villages in the Korea district could develop into similar models of orchards, water conservation, and community participation in the coming years," said Yadav.
She inaugurated the orchard by planting a guava sapling while Yogendra Shrivas, Chief Executive Officer of the Zila Panchayat, planted a jackfruit sapling.
During the campaign, officials explained to women from self-help groups that these fruit-bearing trees would not only help keep the environment clean but also serve as a sustainable source of income in the future. The most inspiring moment of the programme came when hundreds of students from Aklasarai Higher Secondary School and Kishori Middle School stepped onto the grounds with saplings in hand. The children planted the saplings themselves and pledged to nurture and protect them.
Yadav interacted with the students, enquiring about their subjects, studies and future plans. She encouraged them to study diligently and bring honour to their village, district and state. This interaction transformed the event from a mere government function into an opportunity to foster a new mindset among children regarding the environment and education. What makes Kishori village truly special is that extensive preparations for water conservation were undertaken prior to the tree plantation drive.
A total of 50 boulder check dams have been constructed across a four-hectare area in Kishori village. Additionally, 50 recharge pits, over 600 contour trenches, and more than 250 '30-40 model' structures have been developed. The objective of these structures is to capture rainwater and channel it underground, thereby raising the groundwater level and ensuring that planted saplings receive adequate natural moisture.
Experts believe that combining tree plantation with water conservation boosts the survival rate of the plants.
Yadav said that the Centre is running the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign from July 4 to August 4. The tree plantation programme was organised in the Kishori Gram Panchayat under the Chhattisgarh government's 'Mor Gaon Ma Pani' scheme. Across Korea district, approximately 20,000 saplings are being planted in a single day through various committees and groups.
Another key feature of this project is that the responsibility has been entrusted to self-help groups. Women will not only care for the saplings but also participate in future fruit production and management. This will provide them with an additional source of income and strengthen community participation within the village. As a result, this project is viewed not merely as a greening initiative but as a development model linked to the rural economy.
Also Read:
- When A 130-Year-Old Crocodile Died, An Entire Village Mourned: Chhattisgarh’s Gangaram Story Now In NCERT Textbook
- 100 Days Of Naxal-Free Abujhmad: New Schemes, Projects Raise Hope Of Development In Region
- The Life And Legacy of Pandavani Icon Teejan Bai Who Carried Chhattisgarh's Folk Art To Global Stage