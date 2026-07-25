ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh’s Very Own Korean Model: Integration Of Nature Conservation, Water Preservation And Rural Economy

Under the guidance of Collector Roktima Yadav, one thousand fruit-bearing saplings have been planted across four hectares of land in Kishori Gram Panchayat (Sonhat block). ( ETV Bharat Chhattisgarh )

Korea: Kishori, a small village in the Korea district, is scripting a new story of hope for the entire district of Chhattisgarh. It is developing a model that integrates nature conservation, water preservation, and the rural economy, a model that could serve as an inspiration for many other village councils (panchayats) in the years to come.

Under the guidance of District Collector Roktima Yadav, one thousand fruit-bearing saplings have been planted across four hectares of land in Kishori Gram Panchayat (Sonhat block). Women from self-help groups, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, and schoolchildren participated in this campaign. The event was not limited to planting trees; it was part of a broader vision to strengthen rural livelihoods and water conservation alongside environmental protection.

"If this experiment succeeds, many villages in the Korea district could develop into similar models of orchards, water conservation, and community participation in the coming years," said Yadav.

She inaugurated the orchard by planting a guava sapling while Yogendra Shrivas, Chief Executive Officer of the Zila Panchayat, planted a jackfruit sapling.

During the campaign, officials explained to women from self-help groups that these fruit-bearing trees would not only help keep the environment clean but also serve as a sustainable source of income in the future. The most inspiring moment of the programme came when hundreds of students from Aklasarai Higher Secondary School and Kishori Middle School stepped onto the grounds with saplings in hand. The children planted the saplings themselves and pledged to nurture and protect them.