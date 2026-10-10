Chhattisgarh's Korba Set To Launch 40 Electric Buses Before Diwali
while the new electric bus service is taking shape, the proposed auction of 48 old city buses is pending due to the government approval.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST
Korba: Known as an industrial city in Chhattisgarh, Korba is preparing to introduce 40 electric buses to modernise public transport and provide an environmentally friendly commuting option. Following approval from the Centre, preparations are nearing completion, and the buses are expected to begin operating on city roads before Diwali.
However, while the new electric bus service is taking shape, the proposed auction of 48 old city buses is pending due to a government approval. Preparations to improve public transport in Korba have been underway for some time. The city received electric buses under the Centre's PM-eBus Sewa or urban transport development initiatives.
As part of the project, a modern charging substation and administrative workshop are being built at the Pratiksha bus stand in Darri at a cost of about Rs 1.54 crore. Over the past few months, officials have also been working on route planning and training technical staff.
The buses have been divided into two categories to serve different parts of the city and surrounding areas.
Twenty large electric buses: These buses will be nine metres long and operate on major roads and through key intersections. They will connect Korba city with areas such as Bankimongra, Dipka, BALCO and Hardi Bazar, as well as the railway station.
Remaining 20 electric minibuses: Measuring seven metres in length, these buses will operate in residential colonies and narrow internal roads. Their routes will cover areas such as RP Nagar, MP Nagar, TP Nagar and various inner settlements. The service is expected to make it easier for schoolchildren, senior citizens and patients to reach educational institutions and hospitals.
Each electric bus is expected to cover about 200 km on a full charge. The buses are planned to operate on urban and suburban routes, covering distances of around 400 km daily. As electric vehicles, the buses will not produce exhaust emissions during operation, which will help reduce local air pollution and carbon emissions. These buses will also reduce dependence on diesel and petrol and lower fuel-related expenditure.
While preparations for the new service progress, the auction of 48 old city buses parked at the Pratiksha bus stand in Darri since the COVID-19 pandemic is pending.
The municipal corporation's Electrical and Mechanical Department has assessed the buses and fixed their minimum prices. However, the tendering process cannot proceed until the necessary government approval is received.
Officials believe that further delays could reduce the value of the deteriorating buses. Their continued presence could also create space constraints for parking and maintaining the new electric fleet.
Korba Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashutosh Pandey said infrastructure and charging station work was more than 75% complete. He said senior engineers from the municipal corporation had visited Pune to inspect the buses and discuss their specifications. The process is expected to require another one to two months.
Pandey said the electric buses would be made available to the municipal corporation once the government issued the necessary instructions. A proposal for auctioning the old buses has also been submitted, and the auction will proceed once approval is received.
He added that the route plan had been designed to cover as many populated areas surrounding the city as possible. The minibuses are expected to extend public transport services to areas that larger buses cannot easily access. Officials hope that a more convenient and comfortable service will encourage residents to use public transport instead of private vehicles, easing traffic congestion.
Connectivity is particularly limited during the evening in suburban areas such as Darri, Jamnipali, BALCO, Bankimongra and Kusmunda, where residents often struggle to find public transport for their return journeys from the city centre.
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