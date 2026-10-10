ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh's Korba Set To Launch 40 Electric Buses Before Diwali

Korba: Known as an industrial city in Chhattisgarh, Korba is preparing to introduce 40 electric buses to modernise public transport and provide an environmentally friendly commuting option. Following approval from the Centre, preparations are nearing completion, and the buses are expected to begin operating on city roads before Diwali.

However, while the new electric bus service is taking shape, the proposed auction of 48 old city buses is pending due to a government approval. Preparations to improve public transport in Korba have been underway for some time. The city received electric buses under the Centre's PM-eBus Sewa or urban transport development initiatives.

As part of the project, a modern charging substation and administrative workshop are being built at the Pratiksha bus stand in Darri at a cost of about Rs 1.54 crore. Over the past few months, officials have also been working on route planning and training technical staff.

The buses have been divided into two categories to serve different parts of the city and surrounding areas.

Twenty large electric buses: These buses will be nine metres long and operate on major roads and through key intersections. They will connect Korba city with areas such as Bankimongra, Dipka, BALCO and Hardi Bazar, as well as the railway station.

Remaining 20 electric minibuses: Measuring seven metres in length, these buses will operate in residential colonies and narrow internal roads. Their routes will cover areas such as RP Nagar, MP Nagar, TP Nagar and various inner settlements. The service is expected to make it easier for schoolchildren, senior citizens and patients to reach educational institutions and hospitals.

Each electric bus is expected to cover about 200 km on a full charge. The buses are planned to operate on urban and suburban routes, covering distances of around 400 km daily. As electric vehicles, the buses will not produce exhaust emissions during operation, which will help reduce local air pollution and carbon emissions. These buses will also reduce dependence on diesel and petrol and lower fuel-related expenditure.

While preparations for the new service progress, the auction of 48 old city buses parked at the Pratiksha bus stand in Darri since the COVID-19 pandemic is pending.