Chhattisgarh: Durg Janpad CEO Suspended After Video Of Quarrel With BJP Activist Goes Viral
A viral video of panchayat CEO Rupesh Pandey arguing with villager Puran Deshmukh at a public grievance camp led to the suspension, over alleged misconduct.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Durg: The Chhattisgarh government on Monday suspended the Durg Janpad Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rupesh Kumar Pandey, after a video showing him arguing with a villager during a public grievance camp went viral on social media.
In the video, Pandey is seen telling the villager, "Do whatever you want, I am not afraid of anything," during a heated exchange. The government's action followed criticism over the officer's alleged misconduct and inappropriate behaviour towards members of the public.
The incident occurred a few days ago during a public grievance redressal camp organised in Thanaud village to address issues faced by local residents and farmers.
According to reports, a villager raised questions regarding a matter during the camp. The villager, identified as Puran Deshmukh, the General Secretary of the BJP Rural Mandal, repeatedly requested that the officer review the information he had sought. However, the discussion escalated into a verbal argument.
The controversy reportedly centred on the release of funds for a community hall. Deshmukh alleged that funds had been sanctioned for a project that had earlier been placed under a stay order. Pandey responded that the stay had already been lifted and that the funds had been released in accordance with the rules. The disagreement intensified, and the officer's angry reaction was captured on camera.
MLA Present During Incident
Durg Rural MLA Lalit Chandrakar was also present at the venue when the incident took place. After the video surfaced online, BJP leaders and local residents questioned the officer's conduct. Taking the matter seriously, the state government issued an order suspending Pandey.
The additional charge of CEO, Janpad Panchayat Durg, has been assigned to Mahendra Kumar Jangde, In-charge Assistant Project Officer posted at Zila Panchayat Durg. He will hold both responsibilities until further notice.
Suspension Order Cites Misconduct
According to the suspension order issued by the Divisional Commissioner, Durg, a proposal received from the Durg Collector and the findings of the public grievance camp in Thanaud village indicated that the CEO had behaved discourteously toward members of the public.
The order stated that Pandey displayed negligence in discharging his duties and engaged in inappropriate behaviour during the state's Su-Shasan Tihar programme and grievance camp, conduct considered contrary to the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules.
A show-cause notice had earlier been issued to the officer. However, authorities found his response unsatisfactory.
The suspension order further noted that under Rule 3 of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, every government servant is required to maintain integrity, devotion to duty and conduct befitting a public servant. Rule 3-A also states that no government employee shall behave discourteously while performing official duties.
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