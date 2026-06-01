ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Durg Janpad CEO Suspended After Video Of Quarrel With BJP Activist Goes Viral

Durg: The Chhattisgarh government on Monday suspended the Durg Janpad Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rupesh Kumar Pandey, after a video showing him arguing with a villager during a public grievance camp went viral on social media.

In the video, Pandey is seen telling the villager, "Do whatever you want, I am not afraid of anything," during a heated exchange. The government's action followed criticism over the officer's alleged misconduct and inappropriate behaviour towards members of the public.

The incident occurred a few days ago during a public grievance redressal camp organised in Thanaud village to address issues faced by local residents and farmers.

According to reports, a villager raised questions regarding a matter during the camp. The villager, identified as Puran Deshmukh, the General Secretary of the BJP Rural Mandal, repeatedly requested that the officer review the information he had sought. However, the discussion escalated into a verbal argument.

The controversy reportedly centred on the release of funds for a community hall. Deshmukh alleged that funds had been sanctioned for a project that had earlier been placed under a stay order. Pandey responded that the stay had already been lifted and that the funds had been released in accordance with the rules. The disagreement intensified, and the officer's angry reaction was captured on camera.

MLA Present During Incident

Durg Rural MLA Lalit Chandrakar was also present at the venue when the incident took place. After the video surfaced online, BJP leaders and local residents questioned the officer's conduct. Taking the matter seriously, the state government issued an order suspending Pandey.