Chhattisgarh: Married Man Slits Girlfriend's Throat, She Survives, He Ends His Life
Police said the 22-year-old woman is undergoing treatment at Korba Medical College and Hospital. The deceased youth was having a marital dispute with his wife.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Korba: In a shocking incident, a married man allegedly slit his girlfriend's throat, leaving her grievously injured, before ending his own life in Sandel village under the Urga police station area of Chhattisgarh's Korba on Wednesday, police said.
Police said the duo had arrived from Bilaspur the previous night. The injured woman informed her family about the attack through a chat message, seeking urgent help. The family shared her location details with the Bilaspur police, who forwarded the same to their Korba counterpart.
A team from Urga police station rushed to the spot and took her to Korba Medical College and Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.
Police said the deceased youth, Shubham Naidu (28) of Bilaspur's Sarkanda, is married and the couple has a child. He was having a marital dispute, and the motive behind the attack is being probed, they added.
"Late on Tuesday night, the Urga police station and the Korba control room received information that a young woman was lying near a canal with serious injury. She had informed her family member about her location, seeking help. When the police team reached the spot, they found that her throat had been slit with a sharp weapon. The body of a young man was also found there, with injury marks on the throat. He has been identified as Shubham Naidu," Korba ASP Lakhan Patle said.
Patle said the girl indicated through gestures that Shubham first attacked her and then slit his own throat with a sharp weapon. "The deceased was a resident of Sarkanda and was having a marital dispute with his wife. A motorcycle has been seized from the spot. The families of the duo have been informed. Prima facie, a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. The FSL team is also present at the spot. The girl had been missing from her home since around 9 pm on Tuesday, for which a missing person report was filed in Bilaspur," he added.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
