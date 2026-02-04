ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Married Man Slits Girlfriend's Throat, She Survives, He Ends His Life

Korba: In a shocking incident, a married man allegedly slit his girlfriend's throat, leaving her grievously injured, before ending his own life in Sandel village under the Urga police station area of Chhattisgarh's Korba on Wednesday, police said. Police said the duo had arrived from Bilaspur the previous night. The injured woman informed her family about the attack through a chat message, seeking urgent help. The family shared her location details with the Bilaspur police, who forwarded the same to their Korba counterpart. A team from Urga police station rushed to the spot and took her to Korba Medical College and Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Police said the deceased youth, Shubham Naidu (28) of Bilaspur's Sarkanda, is married and the couple has a child. He was having a marital dispute, and the motive behind the attack is being probed, they added.