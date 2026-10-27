Chhattisgarh Youth 'Missing' In Russia, Forced To Join Ukraine War; Family Seeks Police’s Help
Ashi Dubey, Vineet’s sister, alleged that her brother was held captive and also being pressured to join the Ukraine war.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 3:45 AM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2026 at 4:06 AM IST
Bilaspur: The family members of a youth from Chhattisgarh’s Bilha, who had travelled to Russia in search of employment, are spending anxious days. Kin said Vineet Kumar Dubey arrived in Moscow on October 1, and there has been no contact with him since October 7.
Ashi Dubey, Vineet’s sister, said her brother was held captive and subjected to ill-treatment in Russia. She alleged that he was also being pressured to join the Ukraine war. In this regard, she has met with the Bilaspur SSP and the District Collector to seek assistance.
The missing youth’s sister said her family learnt about the incidents involving her brother through an individual named Kishor, who contacted the family via WhatsApp. Since then, the family has been concerned about Vineet’s safety.
According to her, Vineet had gone to Russia for a job, which he had learnt about through a Telegram group. His family claimed that the situation became difficult for him upon his arrival in Russia. He was prevented from visiting the Indian Embassy and was kept at a hotel in Moscow. Subsequently, he was sent to Volgograd, where he was held captive at an apartment.
‘Framed in a drug-related case’
According to his sister, on the morning of October 7, around 7 am, some people took Vineet away in a car to an unknown location. There, he was pressured to obtain residency and join the war. When Vineet refused to participate in the conflict, he was assaulted and subjected to abuse. He was deprived of food and had also been implicated in a drug-related case in Russia. Using this as leverage, he was being coerced into complying with the demands of the local people who held him captive.
Contact established with the Embassy
Following the family's complaint, the Superintendent of Police (SP) has initiated correspondence with the Russian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs. A response is currently awaited from both the Embassy and the Ministry regarding the young man's situation.
“A complaint has been received from the missing youth's sister, Ashi, who stated that her brother had been detained in Russia. Based on this, we have written to the embassy. We will take further action once a response is received,” SSP Rajnesh Singh said. Bilaspur collector Sanjay Agarwal said, “We have also spoken with the SSP and expect a positive response on this matter very soon.”
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