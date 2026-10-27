ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Youth 'Missing' In Russia, Forced To Join Ukraine War; Family Seeks Police’s Help

Ashi Dubey, Vineet’s sister, shows her brother's photo. ( ETV Bharat )

Bilaspur: The family members of a youth from Chhattisgarh’s Bilha, who had travelled to Russia in search of employment, are spending anxious days. Kin said Vineet Kumar Dubey arrived in Moscow on October 1, and there has been no contact with him since October 7.

Ashi Dubey, Vineet’s sister, said her brother was held captive and subjected to ill-treatment in Russia. She alleged that he was also being pressured to join the Ukraine war. In this regard, she has met with the Bilaspur SSP and the District Collector to seek assistance.

The missing youth’s sister said her family learnt about the incidents involving her brother through an individual named Kishor, who contacted the family via WhatsApp. Since then, the family has been concerned about Vineet’s safety. According to her, Vineet had gone to Russia for a job, which he had learnt about through a Telegram group. His family claimed that the situation became difficult for him upon his arrival in Russia. He was prevented from visiting the Indian Embassy and was kept at a hotel in Moscow. Subsequently, he was sent to Volgograd, where he was held captive at an apartment. ‘Framed in a drug-related case’