ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Youth Dies By Suicide, Live-In Partner Injured After Argument Over Raksha Bandhan Visit

Surguja: A youth allegedly died by suicide by slitting his throat and his live-in partner was injured after she attempted to end her life in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district following an argument over visiting her house during Raksha Bandhan.

The incident occurred in Subhashnagar area of ​​Ambikapur in Surguja on Wednesday. The couple had been living in a rented house for the last two months.

According to Investigating Officer (IO) Subhash Thakur, the deceased, Mohan Paikra, and his partner, Mahima Sidar, had been in a live-in relationship for around 10 years. "This morning, Mahima told Mohan about visiting her home on Raksha Bandhan. This led to an argument between them. Following the dispute, the woman stepped out of the house for a while. Upon returning, she found that her partner had slit his throat. Subsequently, she also attempted to take her own life," the IO said.

The youth died on the spot while the woman is undergoing treatment, he added.