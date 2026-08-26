Chhattisgarh: Youth Dies By Suicide, Live-In Partner Injured After Argument Over Raksha Bandhan Visit
Police said an argument rose between the couple after the woman told her live-in partner that she would visit her home on Raksha Bandhan.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Surguja: A youth allegedly died by suicide by slitting his throat and his live-in partner was injured after she attempted to end her life in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district following an argument over visiting her house during Raksha Bandhan.
The incident occurred in Subhashnagar area of Ambikapur in Surguja on Wednesday. The couple had been living in a rented house for the last two months.
According to Investigating Officer (IO) Subhash Thakur, the deceased, Mohan Paikra, and his partner, Mahima Sidar, had been in a live-in relationship for around 10 years. "This morning, Mahima told Mohan about visiting her home on Raksha Bandhan. This led to an argument between them. Following the dispute, the woman stepped out of the house for a while. Upon returning, she found that her partner had slit his throat. Subsequently, she also attempted to take her own life," the IO said.
The youth died on the spot while the woman is undergoing treatment, he added.
Landlord Rohit Mandal said, "Early in the morning, I heard the sound of an argument. I told them to stop and went inside to get ready for the gym. Shortly after, I heard the woman scream loudly. When I returned to check, I found both of them lying on the floor in severely injured condition."
After this, the landlord called the 'Dial 112' emergency service. When Gandhinagar police arrived, the youth had already passed away but the woman was seriously injured. The police rushed her to the hospital for treatment and initiated an investigation into the matter. An inquest report has been prepared, and the body has been sent to the district hospital for a postmortem examination.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read